When We Are Advocating for Policy and Change to Better the Lives of Black Wisconsinites, It Benefits Everyone

Dear Black Caucus Members and Allies,

Next week, the caucus and members begin a series of events and activities around the state to mobilize our communities and uplift Black leadership in our state. This is a part of our larger strategy to build a Black policy agenda that demonstrates the commonality our communities share with all Wisconsinites.

Since Donald Trump was reelected, we have seen this administration and the Republican Party fire and smear Black leadership at all levels of government, increasing the Black unemployment rate, and dismantling public services, all while questioning the merit of Black students, businesses, and leaders. He’s done all of this while impacting every American’s life by increasing the cost of living when you have less money in your pocket.

Our goal as a caucus is to demonstrate that just because we are advocating for policy and change to better the lives of Black Wisconsinites, it benefits everyone. Yes, the issues may affect our communities more, but when we lower the cost of childcare and healthcare, that benefits everyone. When every community in Wisconsin has reliable access to transportation to get to and from work, that benefits everyone. When our schools have a high-quality education for our children, that benefits everyone. And when we can actually afford our rent, groceries, and still have money on the side to enjoy life, that benefits everyone.

To save our democracy for all Wisconsinites to thrive, we need to make that message clear, and Black Wisconsin Democrats are ready to lead the way. You can take action and support us now by uplifting the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus Town Halls starting next week, our upcoming membership events, and engaging with Black Wisconsin Democrats’ social media accounts. (Facebook, Instagram: @BLKWisDems, and X: @BLKWisDems) And if you are interested in becoming a member of Black Wisconsin Democrats signup on our interest form here. You can find all this information below.

Thank you for your commitment to our democracy, and always remember when we do better, we all do better.