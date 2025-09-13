Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

The 11th Annual Denim & Diamonds Event

On Friday, September 5 2025, the Cream City (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, celebrated 35 years of service and philanthropy in the Milwaukee community.

The 11th annual Denim & Diamonds event, held at the Wisconsin Club Country Club, was an opportunity to highlight the 1000+ hours provided during our program year as well as showcase our current and former scholarship recipients.

President Berthena F. Brister stated, “Throughout our 35 years, we have provided over $150,000 in scholarships to students from the local community and thousands of volunteer service hours with partners such as MPS, UNCF, Salvation Army, St. Joan Antida High School, and many more.”

The dynamic duo, Dr. Kweku Smith and Dr. Alisia Moutry, hosts of the Nyumba Upendo WNOV 860AM 106.5 FM (Wednesdays, 11-12pm) served as emcees for the sold-out event.
This is our signature fundraising event held in conjunction with The Links Foundation, Incorporated and is held annually on the first Friday of September.

