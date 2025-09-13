Office of African American Affairs Celebrate New Offices in the Roosevelt Grove Neighborhood

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Karen Stokes

On an unusually brisk morning of September 5, the Office of African American Affairs welcomed the community to an open house at its new location, 4830 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The cloudy and chilly morning didn’t dampen spirits at the community event hosted by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Guests toured the new offices and learned about services ranging from financial literacy and entrepreneurship to veterans’ programs and driver’s license recovery.

The community event gave an opportunity for those familiar and those new to the organization to learn about the vision of the Office of African American Affairs (OAAA).

Milwaukee Office of African American Affairs, founded by Khalif Rainey in 2016, promotes equal opportunities and enables access to quality-of-life services in one central location.

“This is about opening doors for opportunities, this is about opening doors for service and connections that strengthen the African American community right here in the City of Milwaukee,” said Johnson. “This office is open to all.”

Some notable attendees included Sheriff Demita Ball, Leon Todd, Director of Fire and Police Commission, Ben Johnson, former Common Council President, Alderman Russell Stamper, Wylbur Holloway, Employ Milwaukee, Alderperson Milele Coggs, and more.

Melissa Buford, Director of the OAAA, was appointed to the position earlier this year.

”Today is about community, collaboration, and celebration,” she said. “The framework for this office is built around five pillars: the resources, services, and programs that will take place in this office are built around education, self-care, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and youth and family.”

The “GROW” mural painted on the exterior of the OAAA offices celebrates the resilience and strength of the Milwaukee community. The artist Terrell Morgan, “Ego the Artist,” was raised in Milwaukee in the 53206 zip code. In the mural, Morgan honored Milwaukee icons Lamont Bentley, Oprah Winfrey. Colin Kaepernick, Jacob Latimore, and Vel Phillips.

“As a city, we need to grow. We need to grow in love, in spirit, and we need to grow in community. We need to lead with love,” Morgan said.

The Office of African American Affairs has partnered with DAD Projects, DirectConnectMKE, Dryhootch, Financial Empowerment Center, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Hunger Task Force, Reid’s Grieving Counsel, True Skool, and Wisconsin Pardon Information Program.

Community Collaborators include Employ Milwaukee, Fond du Lac BID #54, and The Parenting Network.

“Regardless of what anyone says, great things are happening in Milwaukee,” said Buford.