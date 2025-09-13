Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Kicks off Campaign for Governor

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Karen Stokes

David Crowley officially launched his campaign for the State of Wisconsin’s highest office on Wednesday.

Crowley kicked off his campaign at the Broken Bat Brewing Company in Milwaukee, rallying a lively crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

“I am David Crowley, I am a father, I am a husband, I am the county executive, and a lifelong Wisconsinite, and I am running for Governor,” he announced, receiving roaring applause.

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez, County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Eric Daun, the president of Firefighters Local Milwaukee, and Mayor Cavalier Johnson threw their support behind Crowley with endorsements at the event.

“As County Executive, David Crowley has shown what it means to deliver real results. Together, we fought for historic increases in shared revenue that strengthen not just Milwaukee, but communities large and small all across our state. He knows that when our local governments have the resources they need, we can invest in safer neighborhoods, stronger schools, and better opportunities for our residents. That’s the kind of leadership Wisconsin deserves in its next governor,” Johnson said.

Crowley represented Milwaukee in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2017 to 2020 before running for county executive. He advanced through the primary and defeated State Sen. Chris Larson in the general election, becoming the youngest and first Black person elected as Milwaukee County Executive.

Crowley, 39, is joining Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez in a crowded Democratic primary to replace Governor Tony Evers, who chose not to run for a third term.

Former Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes, State Senator Kelda Roys, State Rep. Francesca Hong, and Attorney General Josh Kaul have all expressed interest in running for Governor.

Regarding the Republican primary, manufacturing executive Bill Berrien and Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, have been announced as candidates.

“For the past five years, I’ve been leading the largest county in the state of Wisconsin. Representing close to a million people, that’s 1/6 of this state’s population,” Crowley said. “I’ve balanced billion-dollar budgets and tackled the issues that matter the most to people. The things that we delivered on, the real results that we have made here in Milwaukee, these aren’t Milwaukee issues, these aren’t Democratic issues, these are Wisconsin issues. We’ve built affordable housing, we’ve supported small businesses, we addressed the opioid epidemic, we’ve cut carbon emissions in half while also delivering the largest property tax cut in Milwaukee County history.”

The primary is August 11, 2026. The 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial election is scheduled on November 3, 2026.

“This campaign isn’t about me, it’s about our family, it’s about our future. This campaign is about our Wisconsin. I’m David Crowley, and I’m running to be the Governor for all of us,” he said.