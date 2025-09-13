Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Carvd N Stone Announces 4th Annual Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship

Aduja Nsoroma

By Karen Stokes

Loren Martin Hintz

The fourth annual CNS Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship was recently announced by Carvd N Stone, the positive news company.

A $1,000 award will be presented to a Milwaukee writer for the best 2025 essay on the theme: “How has traveling beyond your hometown and exploring new places changed you?”

The 2024 award was presented to Aduja Nsoroma for her essay on the theme: “What lessons from your travels have you carried into everyday life, and why?”

The CNS Loren Martin Hintz Scholarship celebrates the legacy of award-winning travel writer and photographer Loren Martin Hintz. It encourages the next generation of travel writers by giving aspiring journalists and enthusiasts an opportunity to share their stories and gain recognition.

Applications open on September 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. CST and will close on November 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

To apply, applicants must fit all requirements:

• Reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
• 17-29 years old.
• Submit an 800-word essay that fits the 2025 theme: How has traveling beyond your hometown and exploring new places changed you?”

New for the 4th year of the contest, Carvd N Stone will host a formal ceremony for the CNS Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship to honor and announce this year’s winner. The in-person celebration is Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.).

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, happy hour drinks, live music, and community connection in an elegant gala-style atmosphere. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Applications can be found at https://carvdnstone.com/cns-travel-writing-scholarship.

