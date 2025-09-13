9/11: Twenty-Four Years Later

Say Something Real

The Evolving Threat to American Security

By Michelle Bryant

In marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11th (9/11) attacks, Americans once again gathered to remember the lives lost and heroism displayed in the face of unprecedented tragedy. However, this year’s remembrance comes with a growing sense of unease. Grounded in facts and anecdotal circumstances, is it reasonable to question whether the United States (U.S.) is less safe today than when we were attacked in 2001? The simple answer is yes. The threats currently facing this nation are more complex, shaped by both external and internal forces. As a nation, we are sleeping with one eye open. The question is, who should we be watching closer, our neighbors or our family?

In the years following 9/11, the U.S. recognized the value of global alliances—NATO, in particular—in the fight to reduce terrorist attacks and aggression. While not perfect, most of the country’s leaders agreed to maintain these relationships. Yet, the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine, which prioritizes unilateralism and a transactional approach to foreign policy, has tainted U.S. relationships around the globe. Allies are giving America the side-eye. It’s fair to assume that these countries are developing contingency plans to protect themselves that don’t include this nation.

As an example, the recent attack on Poland by Russia is a chilling reminder that the threats facing these alliances are not imaginary. Poland, a NATO member, has long served as a frontline state against Russian aggression. Now, as NATO grapples with a pending response, the cracks in allied unity have become more apparent. The alliance’s hesitancy can be traced back to years of diplomatic erosion and the perception that the U.S. may not clearly honor its commitments. For those of us, who see the failings of the current administration to shore up these relationships, we are keeping an eye on our neighbors.

However, not all the threats we face are outside of our borders. Homegrown terrorism, perpetuated by fringe groups committed to dividing the nation along racial, religious, and ideological lines, are an equally serious and lethal threat to U.S. democracy. Anti-government, white supremacists, and violent extremists, of all political stripes, have seized on moments of political and social disturbance. The recent fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, while not the crescendo of these heightened ideological wars, is a stark reminder of the danger from within. Politically motivated shootings are not unfamiliar in this country, but they have increased in recent years. While the American family is making decisions about whether to use the ballot or the bullet to resolve internal political disputes, the nation is weakening. Fighting will do that to you.

Approaching the 250-year anniversary of this experiment in democracy, America is grappling with questions of national identity, belonging, and power. We are tugging at the seams of the republic and fraying rights, civic engagement, and democratic principles and values (small d) along the way. As an African-American who understands the fraught history and legacy of this country, I think about all that Black people have done to survive slavery, Black codes, Jim Crow, and all that has followed. We’ve never lost sight of the fact that democracy is an ongoing struggle, not a destination. The safety and survival of this nation is inextricably tied to understanding our role and responsibilities to one another, whether foreign or domestic.