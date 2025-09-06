The Invisible Made Visible: Celebrating Afro-Latino Contributions During Hispanic Heritage Month

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As the United States prepares to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, it is crucial that we shine a light on a community that has often remained in the shadows of our national narrative: Afro-Latinos. With rising numbers identifying as Afro-Latino in the United States—approximately 6 million adults according to recent data—this Hispanic Heritage Month presents an opportunity to acknowledge the rich tapestry of contributions from Americans who embody both African and Latino heritage.

The beauty of America lies in our diversity, yet too often our celebrations of culture become monolithic, painting broad strokes over communities that are beautifully complex. When we discuss Latino contributions to American society, we must resist the urge to homogenize and instead celebrate the full spectrum of Latino identity, including those who navigate the intersection of being both Black and Latino.

Consider the groundbreaking work of Roberto Clemente, the first Latino player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Born in Puerto Rico to parents of African descent, Clemente broke barriers not just as a Latino athlete, but as an Afro-Latino who faced both racial and ethnic discrimination. His humanitarian efforts, particularly his work delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua, where he tragically died in a plane crash, exemplify the dual consciousness many Afro-Latinos carry—a commitment to both their Latino communities and their African diaspora connections.

In the arts, we celebrate figures like Celia Cruz, the “Queen of Salsa,” whose powerful voice and vibrant performances brought Afro-Cuban music to mainstream American audiences. Her success opened doors for countless Latino artists while maintaining deep connections to her African roots through the rhythms and traditions of Afro-Cuban culture.

The military contributions of Afro-Latinos are equally significant yet under-recognized. During World War II, the 65th Infantry Regiment, known as the “Borinqueneers,” comprised primarily of Puerto Rican soldiers, many of whom were of African descent. These brave men served with distinction, earning numerous honors while fighting both enemy forces abroad and discrimination at home.

In the realm of civil rights, we must acknowledge leaders like Antonia Pantoja, an Afro-Puerto Rican educator and activist who founded ASPIRA, an organization dedicated to Latino educational advancement. Her work directly influenced federal policy and created pathways for Latino students in higher education, demonstrating how Afro-Latino leadership has shaped policy at the highest levels.

Today, as we witness continued conversations about identity, representation, and belonging in America, the experiences of Afro-Latinos offer valuable insights. They navigate duplicitous identities in a society that often demands singular categorical thinking. Their stories remind us that American identity is not monolithic but rather a beautiful mosaic of interconnected experiences.

The challenges facing Afro-Latino communities today mirror broader struggles for recognition and equality. They experience both anti-Black racism and anti-Latino sentiment, making their advocacy work particularly vital to our national discourse on equity and inclusion.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, let us commit to telling complete stories—stories that acknowledge the full breadth of Latino identity, including those who carry African heritage alongside their Latino culture. Let us ensure that our celebrations are inclusive, our narratives comprehensive, and our recognition meaningful.

The past is indeed prologue, and if we are to build a more equitable future, we must acknowledge all who have contributed to American greatness. Afro-Latinos must be lauded for their contributions to American culture, defenders of American freedom, and champions of American ideals. Their contributions deserve not just recognition during Hispanic Heritage Month, but integration into our year-round understanding of what makes America truly great—our diversity, our resilience, and our collective strength.

It is time we make the invisible visible, celebrate the complexity of identity, and honor all who have shaped the American story.