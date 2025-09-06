Job Hunting in Northeast Wisconsin? Check Out These Charts

Learn which jobs are growing the fastest, find out which ones are shrinking, and search for data on specific jobs.

By Miranda Dunlap

Wisconsin Watch and

Natalie Yahr

Wisconsin Watch

What are the roughly 450,000 workers in northeast Wisconsin doing for a living? And how will that change in the next decade? We pored over state workforce data to find out.

Below are six charts you can use to make sense of which jobs are growing and shrinking across the region.

Wisconsin Watch also published a version with data that encompasses jobs across the entire state.

This article is solely focused on job trends in northeast Wisconsin. As we continue to build our new northeast Wisconsin bureau, you can expect us to provide more stories tailored to the region.

Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development — the state agency from which we sourced this data — defines the “Bay Area” as Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Sheboygan counties.

To learn more about any of these jobs, including what the work entails, how much it pays and how to get trained, visit a website like careeronestop.org, onetonline.org or skillexplorer.wisconsin.gov.

Jobs growing rapidly