Appreciate the Journey

Kweku’s Korner

By Alisia Moutry, Ph.D., President/CEO

4AM Consulting, LLC

In life, we all embark on numerous journeys—career moves, relationships, friendships, spiritual growth, personal development, health changes, and challenges. For African American communities, these journeys often carry additional layers of responsibility, resilience, and perseverance. The key to sustaining our mental wellness through it all is learning how to appreciate every stage, even when it feels uncomfortable, as it is actually a part of the journey.

One way to embrace the ups and downs of life’s path is through the 7 T’s—a framework for grounding yourself and staying encouraged as you grow.

1. Time

Every journey takes time. Healing, building, and achieving require patience. Taking time means allowing yourself to rest, prepare, and trust that the right opportunities will come at the right moment. Mental wellness starts when we stop rushing and start giving ourselves grace.

2. Tolerance

On the road of life, we face challenges—negative attitudes, false accusations, pure lies about you or simply being overlooked. Learning tolerance doesn’t mean accepting mistreatment, but it does mean understanding that discomfort is often part of growth. Tolerance strengthens our emotional endurance and teaches us to rise above distractions.

3. Trust

Trust the process, trust yourself, and especially trust God’s timing. Believe that the people and opportunities meant for you will show up when you need them. Release fear and lean into faith.

4. Talents

Stay in your lane. Too often, we overextend ourselves by chasing paths that don’t align with our God-given gifts. Honoring your talents not only protects your energy but also boosts confidence and joy. Living in your purpose is one of the healthiest things you can do for your mind.

5. Truth

Facing the truth—about yourself, your past, or your circumstances—can be difficult but necessary. Avoiding the truth delays growth. Once you accept it, you free yourself from cycles that no longer serve you. Truth is liberating, and with it comes healing.

6. Tribute

Take time to honor those who paved the way—family, mentors, ancestors, or community leaders. Acknowledging their sacrifices and influence not only grounds us but reminds us that we are never walking alone.

7. Thrive

Don’t just survive—thrive. Even in difficult seasons, look for ways to grow, learn, and celebrate all victories, even if small. Thriving is a mindset that transforms challenges into stepping stones toward the finish line.

Appreciating the journey means understanding that every phase—whether joyful or painful—has purpose. By practicing the 7 T’s, we protect our mental wellness, nurture our resilience, and prepare ourselves for the blessings ahead. Take a moment today to pause, breathe, and remind yourself: you are exactly where you need to be on your journey, and every step counts.