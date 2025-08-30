Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Provides Update on FEMA Preliminary Damage Assessment Visit and Flood Recovery Efforts

By County Executive Press Office

On Friday evening, August 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) completed its Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) in Milwaukee County and Southeast Wisconsin. Based on the early completion of the PDA, Wisconsin likely has surpassed the threshold to be eligible for federal support. Today, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers formally requested a presidential disaster declaration from President Donald Trump. If FEMA assistance is approved, more information about how to apply for financial aid will be made available to residents who experienced flood damage.

“Milwaukee County residents have shown incredible resilience in the face of this disaster,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The completion of FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment is an important milestone, but it’s just one step in the process toward federal assistance. We will continue to stand with our communities, fight for the resources families need, and keep residents informed every step of the way. I am grateful to our local municipalities, the State of Wisconsin, and FEMA for their quick action. This collaboration helps us respond to disasters with both speed and compassion.”

Initial Damage Assessments (IDA) were completed in the days immediately following the storms through a coordinated effort between Milwaukee County, its municipalities, and the State of Wisconsin. That partnership helped expedite the PDA process and move the community closer to potential federal aid much faster than typically seen in flooding disasters.

FEMA teams arrived on August 21 to verify reported flood damage to private homes, working alongside the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) for these assessments. Thanks to the detailed and comprehensive local reports, they were able to complete many property assessments virtually, expediting the PDA process. During their visit, they surveyed hundreds of homes and verified damage in 547 previously unassessed properties.

Residents should note that a FEMA visit to their property is not required to qualify for Individual Assistance (IA). The PDA provides a broad picture of the region’s damage, which will be used to help determine Wisconsin’s eligibility for federal support. This entire process can take several weeks, and federal assistance is not guaranteed until it is approved by the President.

Red Cross emergency shelter:

As of Wednesday, August 27, the shelter at Milwaukee Marshall High School will close due to the start of the school year. Individuals currently being sheltered will be relocated to the new American Red Cross Emergency Shelter at Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy (6600 W Melvina St, Milwaukee, WI 53216). Any individuals displaced from their homes due to flood damage should call the American Red Cross of Wisconsin at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

American Red Cross financial assistance:

As of Tuesday, August 26, financial assistance from the American Red Cross is now available to residents with qualifying damage. Individuals with homes that the Red Cross has confirmed were destroyed or sustained major structural damage will receive a direct invitation from the American Red Cross to enroll via email, text message, or phone call. Individuals who believe they have qualifying damage can visit redcross.org/gethelp to enroll online or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to provide the information needed to open a case and receive this help. Financial assistance from the American Red Cross is not the same as FEMA assistance. Residents with qualifying damage may be eligible to apply for both Red Cross and FEMA assistance, if and when it becomes available.

Crisis cleanup:

Residents who need help addressing property damage should fill out the 2-1-1 Damage Report form to be added to the Crisis Cleanup database. Crisis Cleanup is a trusted grassroots organization that pairs volunteers from affiliated organizations with residents who have indicated they need help addressing flood damage.

Residents who report damage to 211 will receive a text message from Crisis Cleanup with their case number and a link to upload photos and notes about the damage to their home. To ensure the text message is legitimate, please check for the following three things:

1. The text comes from 786-751-3128

2. The message includes a case number, starting with the letter “G.”

3. The text includes a link that will look like: crisiscleanup.org/s/

, (a private link to your case).

Local organizations that provide cleanup or rebuilding services and are interested in volunteering their time and expertise to assist the community, please create a Crisis Cleanup profile to be connected to individuals in need of help.

Volunteers needed:

Samaritan’s Purse International Relief is seeking volunteers through September 27 to help the community with manual labor, such as debris cleanup or removing personal belongings, to recover from the floods. If interested in volunteering, call 414-850-7055 or visit SPvolunteer.org. More details available on their flyer.

Updated flood recovery information, guidance, and resources can be found at county.milwaukee.gov/2025FloodResources.