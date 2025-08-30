Here’s What to do if you Have a Damaged Furnace or Water Heater

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Milwaukee residents are still facing recovery challenges related to the unprecedented floods on Aug. 9, especially with furnaces and water heaters.

When basements flood, water can fill from 3 inches to the ceiling, according to Alvin Owen, owner and HVAC technician for Quality Air Heating and Cooling LLC.

“So the most average thing that happens is the furnace shorts out, the water heater gets wet,” he said.

Here are some safety tips and suggestions from heating, ventilation and air conditioning specialists in Milwaukee County.

What to do if your furnace has water damage

Owen said residents should immediately shut off the furnace or water heater. Be sure to shut off the breaker, too.

“This is so electricity stops going to the unit. Do this after you get the water pumped out safely,” Owen said.

Ralph Tyrone, owner and operator of Just Rite Heating & Cooling, encourages residents to get air circulating into the basement to help dry out appliances.

For replacement and assessment of the unit, call a licensed professional, Tyrone said.

“Depending on how high water was in the basement, most furnace control boards are bad and need to be replaced,” Tyrone said.

Owen said replacing damaged units could cost $3,500 and up.

Risks and warning signs of a damaged furnace, water heater

Do not attempt to restart the water heater. Owen said. Doing so is unsafe because of wet insulation on the inside of the unit.

You will know a unit is damaged when there is rust, corrosion and a water mark at the motherboards, blower motors and other components, he said.

Owen informs residents to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Damaged or aged heat exchangers will cause carbon monoxide damage if it leaks,” he said.

What you should know before calling a professional

Before the arrival of a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning professional, you are responsible for pumping out the water in your basement.

“There is support out there for those who need help with basement cleanups like this,” Owen said.

Residents are advised to check for home insurance or water damage insurance to see if appliances can be covered.

Additional resources

Cassandra Libal, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Management for Milwaukee County, said there’s no program in place to provide financial support for individual property claims related to recent flooding, including furnaces or water heaters.

To report property damage, people can call 211 or visit www.impactinc.org and click the button to complete a damage report that will be shared with Wisconsin Emergency Management. Note that reporting damage does not guarantee FEMA assistance but may help with disaster recovery efforts.

Ald. Peter Burgelis cautioned residents to beware of flood-related scams after calling 211.

“In recent weeks I’ve heard from residents about unprompted text messages and emails, as well as door-to-door contractors offering assistance for flood recovery,” Burgelis said.

Residents should reach out to the organization directly to verify legitimacy before providing personal information.