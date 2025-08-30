$1.5 Million for Driver Education Grant Released Today

Common Ground Secured $6 Million in Perpetuity for Low-Income Students

One year ago Common Ground (CG) celebrated the rollout of the Wisconsin Driver Education Grant Program. Since then approximately 10,000 low-income high school students across the state have benefited from the program which pays for classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction..

“We are excited to announce that we were successful in making the annual $6 million allocation permanent,” stated CG leader Brenda McMurtry from Lamb of God Missionary Baptist Church.

“Now, each year $6 million in grants will be available to help low-income students across Wisconsin learn safe driving practices and get their licenses.”

Today the state is releasing $1.5 million in funding for driver education grants and will be releasing an additional $1.5 million every 3 months.

High school students who are ready for driver education and qualify for free or reduced lunch, can apply online through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Simply search “Wisconsin Driver Education Grants” or go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/teen-driver/teen-sfty/degrant.aspx. When the funding runs out, students can sign up to be notified when more funds are available.

Common Ground spearheaded the effort to create this Driver Education Grant Program for low-income high school students because many teens are unable to afford $400-650 for driver education, creating a culture of unlicensed driving where teens often learn to drive from their friends. The number of teens taking driver education dropped and reckless driving is an epidemic.

CG thanks those who played important roles in making this happen: Wisconsin Insurance Alliance, Representative Bob Donovan, Then-Senator Dan Knodl, Milwaukee Recreation/MPS Drives, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Governor Tony Evers.

“Making driver education affordable for teens and their families will help reduce reckless driving and give our young people a tool that will help them get an education, hold a job and vote!” declared Franz Meyer, Common Ground (CG) Board Member and former Director of Pathways High.

The Driver Education Grant Program was authorized by bipartisan legislation signed into law in December of 2023 by Governor Evers. It provides grants for low-income students for driver education courses. Grants are available to qualified students in public, charter, and choice schools as well as homeschool. Tuition will be paid directly to the driving school of the student’s choice.

By removing the financial barrier, this grant program will reduce racial and economic disparities around access to driver education and the ability to obtain a driver’s license. According to a 2016 study by the UWM Employment and Training Institute, only 30% of African American and Hispanic 18-year-olds hold a driver’s license compared to 75% of white 18-year-olds in Wisconsin. Having a driver’s license means:

• Greater access to employment and educational opportunities.

• Lower risk of conflicts between teens and the police

• Having an ID for voting

• Equal opportunity to serve on a jury

In a 2021 listening campaign, CG leaders spoke with 982 people and reckless driving was the number one concern. A team of CG leaders then identified the need for long-term funding for driver’s education for high school age students. CG worked with the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance to get $6 million allocated in the state budget for driver education grants and then to pass legislation authorizing DOT to set up a grant program to pay driver education tuition for low-income high school students. In addition to the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Then-State

Senator Dan Knodl, and State Representative Bob Donovan were champions of this effort to help more of our youth learn the rules of the road.

From 1961 until 2004, the State of Wisconsin funded driver’s education through a categorical aid program. With State budget cuts in 2004, the funding ended, but the State still requires youth under 18 to enroll in a school or commercial driving program as a condition of obtaining a learner permit and probationary license.

Website: www.commongroundwi.org