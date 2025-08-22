Sarah Godlewski Announces Campaign for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madison, WI – Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski officially announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor at a press conference in Madison on August 20th.

Godlewski, a proven statewide leader and advocate for working families, was joined by community leaders, supporters, and local residents as she lays out her vision for moving Wisconsin forward.

About Sarah Godlewski:

Secretary Sarah Godlewski is a fifth generation Wisconsinite from Eau Claire. Appointed by Governor Evers as the 29th Secretary of State of Wisconsin, Sarah made history by becoming only the third woman to hold this esteemed position. Prior to becoming Secretary of State, Sarah was elected and served as the Wisconsin State Treasurer. In this role, she prioritized economic opportunities and building wealth by creating a program that supports first-time homebuyers and assists Wisconsinites facing foreclosure. As chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, Sarah leads a $1.4 billion trust fund that provides essential resources to Wisconsin public schools and invests in local communities.

Prior to her public service, Sarah co-founded MaSa Partners, an impact investment firm that invests in early-stage, mission-driven, businesses. She also served as a founding member of WE Capital Fund, which empowers female entrepreneurs through financing opportunities.

Sarah loves spending time outdoors with her husband Max, son Hartley, and their rescue dog Tanner. In addition, Sarah enjoys cheering on Wisconsin sports teams and is a proud Packers shareholder.