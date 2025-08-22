It’s About THAT Time!!!

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Stacey O. Smith

Educational Consultant, Blaquesmith, LLC

Preparing for the Upcoming School Year

Part One: 10 Tips to Get the Kids Off on the Right Track

As summer comes to a close and a new school year looms, parents are key to ensuring a smooth transition for their children. Getting ready for school isn’t just about buying supplies—it’s about creating a nurturing environment that builds confidence, sparks excitement, and supports emotional well-being.

Establish a Routine

Establishing a routine can ease back-to-school anxiety and help kids feel more prepared.

Create a Study Space

Having a dedicated study space is crucial for students of all ages, it provides a structured environment that promotes focus, organization, and productivity.

Talk About Expectations

Having open and clear conversations about expectations is crucial for setting the stage for a successful school year. This step clarifies goals and encourages responsibility.

Set Specific Academic Goals

Clearly Outline Behavioral Expectations

Address Challenges: Discuss potential challenges they might face and how to overcome them.

Encourage Questions: Encourage your child to ask questions if they are unsure about any expectations.

Maintain Regular Check-ins: Schedule regular check-ins to review progress and adjust expectations if necessary.

Visit the School

Visiting the school before the start of the new school year is a crucial step in helping children transition smoothly and confidently into their new academic environment.

Encourage Healthy Habits

Good nutrition, regular exercise, proper sleep, and effective hygiene practices play a crucial role in their physical and mental health.

Plan Extracurricular Activities

Encouraging your child to participate in extracurricular activities is a valuable way to enrich their school experience beyond academics. Participation serves to enhance social skills, build self-confidence, and provide opportunities for personal growth and exploration.

Stay Connected

Staying connected with your child throughout the school year is crucial for understanding their experiences, providing support, and nurturing academic and emotional growth. It fosters a strong parent-child relationship and ensures that you can address any challenges or concerns promptly.

Establish Regular Check-Ins

Use Technology Wisely

Attend School Events

Encourage Open Communication

Support Their Interests

Celebrate Achievements

Be Available and Responsive

Foster Emotional Readiness

Fostering emotional readiness is an ongoing process that requires patience, understanding, and consistent support. By helping your child develop the skills to manage their emotions, you set the stage for a successful school year, where they can thrive both academically and socially.

Promote a Positive Attitude

Promoting a positive attitude in children is instrumental for their success and well-being throughout the school year. By providing a supportive environment, modeling positivity, and teaching valuable life skills, you equip your child with the tools they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally throughout the school year and beyond.

Encourage Optimistic Thinking

Celebrate Effort and Progress

Model Positive Behavior

Set Realistic Goals

Foster a Supportive Environment

Teach Problem-Solving

Skills Promote Physical and Mental Well-being

Give Yourself Some Grace

Take time to enjoy the parenting journey!