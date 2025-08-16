The Importance of Being Your Own Best Friend

Kweku’s Korner

By Ravneet K.

I have the perfect best friend: myself. I learned early on the importance of self-companionship, thanks to my parents instilling a strong sense of self, focus, and drive within me. In an era where many, especially teens, conform to societal pressures, I chose to embrace my individuality, creating my own goals and passions. This approach liberated me from the anxiety of comparing myself to social media personas.

Admittedly, there were times when I wished I had a big friend group I fit into, and there were even times when I forced myself to be the type of person I thought people would want to spend time with. However, when spending time with people who did not allow me to be my true self, I found myself feeling isolated, even though I was surrounded by people whom I considered “friends”. I was so scared of being lonely that I overlooked the beauty in being alone. That may sound a bit confusing. How can I not want to be lonely but want to embrace being alone? Let me clarify.

Loneliness, in my opinion, is when you have no one to rely on, spend time with, and when you feel “empty” because you don’t have anyone’s company to enjoy. Being alone, however, is when you are in solitude, and solitude isn’t a bad thing. It’s a time for self-reflection, self-improvement, and self-discovery.

Through learning to be at peace and enjoy my solitude, I built my confidence, became my own best friend, and discovered my authentic self. I found joy in simple activities like reading a book, taking a walk, or pursuing a hobby. By taking moments of my day to enjoy and reflect on myself, I become self-reliant, as I don’t need to rely on others to build my happiness. Embracing my solitude allowed me to pour less energy into other people and more into myself, which in turn allowed me to cultivate my world views and opinions. I have found that having the skillset to be an independent and unbiased thinker will enable me to base my actions and values on my judgment, rather than what social media tells me, and to act in a way that will set me up to be a successful adult.

Now, I don’t want you to misunderstand. This isn’t about saying you don’t need friends.

Healthy friendships and relationships are crucial for our growth and happiness. But what I’m urging you to do is to find companionship with yourself first. By becoming your own best friend, you can use what you learn from your time alone to build relationships that don’t require you to change who you are, at the risk of feeling lonely. My message to you is to embrace solitude as a means to discover who you are and what you’re looking for in others. It’s about valuing yourself and understanding that healthy relationships should enhance, not change, your sense of self.