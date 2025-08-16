How to Replace Spoiled FoodShare Food and Other Tips After a Wild Weather Week

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News, Service where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Storms have wreaked havoc this week across Milwaukee, causing flooding and creating challenges for residents.

Here’s a quick list of handy resources.

What to do if your food spoils because of the storm

If you receive FoodShare and had food spoil because of a storm-related power outage, you can have the food replaced. FoodShare members should contact their local agency to request replacement benefits.

Summer EBT Benefits can also be replaced. Replacement benefits are issued for the amount of food lost, up to the amount of benefits already issued for the month.

The request must be made within 10 days of the weather event.

Fill out the Request for Replacement FoodShare Benefits form and submit it to your agency. Reach out to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for help with FoodShare at: www.feedingamericawi.org.

While FoodShare and Summer EBT benefits can be replaced due to power outages, P-EBT cannot.

Need to report a power outage?

File a report to We Energies or call 800-662-4797. Don’t assume that the utility is aware of the outage.

Here are other resources for Milwaukee residents affected by flooding.

Additional disaster relief resources

The American Red Cross provides detailed guidance for staying safe and recovering from a disaster:

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to request cleanup kits.

To report property damage, people can call 211 or visit www.impactinc.org and click the button to complete a Damage Report form that will be shared with Wisconsin Emergency Management. Note that reporting damage does not guarantee FEMA assistance but may help with disaster recovery efforts.

Flood-related tips from Red Cross

•If you evacuate, wait for officials to say it is safe before going home.

•Avoid fallen power lines,poles, and wires. They can electrocute you.

•Watch out for falling trees and other debris.

•Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns, rather than candles, to reduce fire risk.

•Many injuries happen during cleanup. Wear protective equipment, like boots,long pants, work gloves,eyewear, and an N95 respirator to protect your lungs.Follow the advice of localpublic health officials.

•Learn how to use equipment safely. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water because you could get electrocuted.

•Flooding can contaminate drinking water. Check with your local public health department about drinking water safety.

• Don’t get sick from eating spoiled food. Throw out food that got wet or warm. When in doubt, throw it out!

• Stay away from floodwaters. They may contain sewage, sharp items, and chemicals that can make you ill.

• If possible, dry your home and everything in it as quickly as you can within 24 to 48 hours.

• If you cannot return to dry your home within 24 to 48 hours, you should assume you have mold growth. When it is safe to return home, completely dry everything, clean up the mold and make sure you don’t still have a moisture problem.

• Keep wet areas well-ventilated. Throw away wet materials that can’t be repaired or dried.

• Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, basement, garage, tent, or camper – or even outside near an open window. Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away – do not delay.

Two American Red Cross shelters have been set up in Milwaukee at Holler Park, 5151 S. 6th St. and Washington Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., to assist temporarily displaced individuals.

Have more questions? Text MKE to 73224 and ask to connect with a reporter. We will help get the answers you need.

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.