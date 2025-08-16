How This Black Pilot in Milwaukee Earned His License to Fly at Age 18

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News, Service where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

In 2023, Arian Rice became a private pilot at age 18.

Now 20, he’s working toward his goal of flying commercial planes and encouraging Black children to explore their dreams.

“After getting the news about getting my license, I can look back and say that I didn’t sit and wait for somebody to do it for me,” Rice said.

Currently, Rice is participating in the aeronautics program at Gateway Technical College to fly commercial plains.

While there, he will complete 125 hours of training to receive his Airline Transport rating, the highest level of pilot certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

First time in a cockpit

Rice was 11 when he was first introduced to aviation. His nana, Isha Kinard, took the family to Burlington to experience the Young Eagles flight program, eat breakfast and explore airplanes.

There, Rice was given the opportunity to fly a plane for the first time.

“I wasn’t scared at all, and when we took off, it felt exhilarating,” Rice said.

During the one-on-one flight, the pilot allowed Rice to take control of the plane, teaching him how to steer and turn.

“I remember we were by a pole, and the pilot tells me to turn around it,” Rice said.

Rice’s aviation journey had just begun.

“I saw a sense of purpose in his eyes as he shared his experience,” Kinard said.

Not old enough for flight school

Rice said his biggest challenge was finding additional flight training. He wanted to train at Spring City Aviation at Timmerman Airport, but the minimum age to fly an aircraft solo is 16.

“It was hard, but I didn’t let my dream of aviation die out,” he said.

From ages 13 to 14, he participated in free aviation training through the Young Eagles Sporty’s Learn to Fly course.

There he learned the fundamentals of aviation.

In addition, he watched videos on YouTube.

Rice’s mom, Dahneisha Gavin, home-schooled Rice and said he’s good at being a self-learner.

“He can see something and adapt to it,” Gavin said.

Rice mowed lawns and sold fireworks during the summer to pay for the training.

“When we were at the breakfast that day, there was a man that spoke life into not only my son, but us as a unit. He said if we wanted him to fly, we would all have to work together,” Gavin said.

Kinard, Gavin and Rice’s dad, James Sims Robinson, searched for scholarships, pitched in financially and provided other support.

Winning a scholarship

In 2023, mentor and former flight instructor Sean O’Donnell encouraged Rice to apply for a $10,000 EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship, which he won.

“Sean understood my limitations with getting training, and in his spare time, he saw an opportunity for me and forwarded the information to me,” Rice said.

Rice said he was the only Black applicant, which motivated him to work harder.

According to the Bureau of Labor of Statistics, only 4% of aircraft pilots and flight engineers are Black.

“Most of the applicants already had the experience and come from families with pilots,” Rice said “They saw I had worked to do the 10 hours of training, and that stood out to them.”.

A generational trailblazer

After passing written exams and completing training hours, Rice received his official private pilot license at 18. He is the first pilot in his family.

Gavin said flying with her son for the first time was one of the proudest moments of her life.

“Arian showed me that he belongs to the sky. It’s not just about flying airplanes. It’s about breaking barriers and creating a legacy to show other young people in Milwaukee that anything is possible,” Gavin said.

Rice said he has moments where he thinks about his first experiences leading up to now and thanks his nana for it.

“My nana invested in my future just by bringing me to that breakfast,” Rice said.

Rice said he believes that Black people aren’t exposed to other careers enough.

“Blacks are always being pushed into music or sports. My license gave me a freeing feeling because some families become too complacent when there isn’t a push,” he said.

For more information

For children looking to go into aviation, Rice suggests reading books about planes at a library and researching resources.

“It’s out there, but you just need to read what’s in front of you,” he said.

Kinard encourages parents to start small. “Break the dreams down into smaller achievable steps and support their efforts to learn and grow along the way,” she said.