Brewers Win 12 Straight Games! Free Burgers From George Webb!

By Chuck Collier

On August 13, 2025, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates for a 12th straight win. This is not just great baseball news, it is also great food news.

As any true Milwaukeean knows, George Webb restaurants have long promised that if the Brewers win 12 games in a row, the diner will give away free hamburgers. Thankfully, George Webb intends to make good on its promise. Free burgers will be available at all 23 Milwaukee locations from 2 – 6 pm on Wednesday, August 20. A limited menu will also be available on the giveaway day, with deals on extra burgers, fries, and drinks.

According to Ryan Stamm, the George Webb vice president, “Our founder made the bold prediction of 12 games in a row back in the 1940s, and it has only been realized three times in our company history. We look forward to grilling up some tasty victory burgers for the best fans in baseball.”

For those of you who are savvy baseball fans, you might wonder what baseball team existed in Milwaukee back in the 1940s that could have won 12 games in a row, given that the Braves did not come to Milwaukee until 1953. Well, back in the 1940s, there was a minor league Milwaukee Brewers team (the Braves left for Atlanta after the 1965 season, and the Brewers started here in 1970). As for the other two times in the past that George Webb made good on its promise to give away free burgers, those were in 1987 and 2018. In 1987, the Brewers had a 13-game winning streak to start the season, and in 2018, the Brew Crew won 12 straight games at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. And now 2025 is the third time.

The recent 12-game win streak was also a 4th consecutive series sweep. The Brewers have swept the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers especially hammered the Pirates, outscoring them 33 – 6 in the series.

As of August 15, Milwaukee has the best record in baseball at 76 – 44. They have a remarkable 8 game lead over the Chicago Cubs. The recipe for success has been timely and clutch hitting, great starting pitching, along with a dominant bullpen. According to MLB.com, as of August 15, the Brewers are first in batting average and on-base percentage and second in runs scored and stolen bases. In addition, the Brewers’ team ERA is 3.59, currently third in the majors.

In the past, Milwaukee Brewers’ fans have had great expectations for the Brewers in the playoffs, only to be disappointed by the team time and time again. But there is something special and different about this year’s Brewers. This time, we are going to win the World Series.

You just gotta believe (and chomp on a burger while you’re doing it)!