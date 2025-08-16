Baldwin, Moore, Steil Call for Trump Administration to Provide Immediate Federal Support for Flood Damage in Southeastern Wisconsin

Lawmakers support Wisconsin’s request for assistance with federal damage assessment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On August 14, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Representatives Gwen Moore (D-WI-04) and Bryan Steil (R-WI-01) called on the Trump Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support Wisconsin’s request to assist the state in conducting a formal federal preliminary damage assessment as communities across Southeastern Wisconsin recover from catastrophic flooding caused by recent extreme storms. This damage assessment is an important step to unlocking federal disaster aid.

"Local and state officials are continuing to respond to the extensive damage caused by the storms as best they can, but they need FEMA's assistance now. We urge you to act without delay."

The lawmakers’ call comes after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced on Wednesday that he is submitting a request for FEMA to assist the state in conducting a formal federal preliminary damage assessment caused by recent extreme storms and flooding across the state. Governor Evers declared a State of Emergency for flash flooding and storm damage across Wisconsin on August 11.

A full version of this letter is here.

Dear Secretary Noem,

On August 9th and 10th, extreme storms and flash floods severely damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure in southeastern Wisconsin, leaving families in desperate need of assistance. In response to these devastating storms, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency across the State of Wisconsin on August 11, 2025. On August 13, the Governor submitted a request to FEMA to assist the state in conducting a formal federal preliminary damage assessment to determine if Wisconsin meets the thresholds for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. We request your assistance in approving this request without delay to ensure that the state and local governments have the administration’s support in assessing and responding to storm damage in Wisconsin.

Last weekend, unprecedented storms struck Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee Counties in a record rainfall that left thousands of homes without power and caused significant damage. We have been proud of the rapid response from Wisconsin’s law enforcement, emergency response teams, utility workers, and volunteers, who have been working diligently to respond to the needs of Wisconsin residents. Firefighters have responded to over 600 calls, including for gas leaks, flooded basements, electrical outages, and water rescues, and crews evacuated people on boats.

Local and state officials are continuing to respond to the extensive damage caused by the storms as best they can, but they need FEMA’s assistance now. We urge you to act without delay.

We look forward to your response.