Program Provides Free Roofs to Eligible Homeowners in Milwaukee

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Robert Tuttle received a free roof through Revitalize Milwaukee’s Zilber Neighborhood Services’ roofing program.

Tuttle said he’s gotten work done from the program in the past. When he heard about the roofs, he applied immediately.

Now, Revitalize Milwaukee is working to get more people to apply to the program.

“People don’t believe the program is real,” said Melanie Roach, chief executive officer of Revitalize Milwaukee.

Revitalize Milwaukee is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to reduce social, economic and environmental disparities by providing free home repairs throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

About the program

The roofing program provides free roofing to eligible homeowners in specific neighborhoods.

The group usually caters to seniors but said this time around it can serve people of any age as long as they are eligible.

To qualify for a free roof, you have to be a homeowner in the Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square, Silver City, Burnham Park or Layton Boulevard neighborhoods.

“I live in the Clarke Square neighborhood,” Tuttle said. “The application was quick and easy.”

Other eligibility includes homeownership for five years, no active foreclosure and a household income below 80% of the Annual Income Limit, which is less than $62,000 in a one-person household and less than $88,550 in a four-person household.

You can look on the group’s website or call 414-312-7531 to apply.

Other services

Revitalize Milwaukee is best known for its emergency repair program, which provides repairs for urgent or life-threatening plumbing problems, furnace issues or electrical problems within 48 hours.

The nonprofit provides about 10 other services, which include chore service for homeowners who can no longer mow, rake or shovel and assessments meant to ensure repairs are as effective as possible.

Contractors are vetted for quality and reliability by Revitilize’s staff.

Common repairs by Revitalize include water heaters, leaking pipes, electrical hazards, security doors, ramps and porches.

The group also hosts an annual “block build,” which usually takes place over a weekend and repairs every eligible home on a block. It is only one of the group’s many programs that help Milwaukeeans stay safe in their homes.

Most of these programs serve residents who have lived in their homes for at least five years and who are age 60 or older, have a disability or live with a person who has a disability or who is a veteran.