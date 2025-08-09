New School Year Means Shared Responsibility

Say Something Real

The Critical Role of a Child’s Caregiver in their Success

By Michelle Bryant

Students across the state are stepping into a new school year, filled with hope and potential. However, for many families, the return to classrooms is a mixed bag. As caregivers, we want our children to succeed academically. We provide the prerequisite supplies, clothing, and transportation. Then, we wait for the magic…students who can read, write, and solve a math problem! Except, that’s not how that works. If parents aren’t prepared to share in the role of teaching their children, schools will quickly become a place of contention, frustration and disappointment.

As a young parent, I wasn’t versed on what my son should know upon entering his K-4 program. The local school district had not done a great job of informing parents about the expectations. I did what my parents did for me, and thank God it was enough. I taught him to recognize and spell his name, colors, parents’ names and address. He could write the entire alphabet, upper and lower case letters, count to 100 and do basic addition and subtraction. There was more, but you get the point. He received everything I had to offer to help in fundamentally be prepared to succeed. I did this because the odds are already stacked against a Black male child. But not this one, not on my watch.

The U.S. Department of Education provides a report known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. It serves as a national report card, of sorts, measuring the math and reading achievement of fourth and eighth grade students across the country.

In 2024, NAEP results reflected disparities in performance that could not be ignored. Black students in Wisconsin scored as much as 45 points and 35 points lower, in fourth and eighth grade, respectively, than some of their peers. Further, it was reported that a mere 9% of fourth graders in Milwaukee Public Schools performed at or above NAEP’s proficiency level. Eighth graders didn’t fare much better.

Of course, there are a lot of factors that play into these statistics, but there are things we can do. After all, literacy is a life-defining skill. While educational policies and priorities have shifted, the reality is that early literacy still strongly predicts future opportunities, making it more important than ever to address these disparities with urgency and care.

The good news is that a wealth of resources exists to help parents and students bridge these gaps. Free and affordable tutoring programs, both in-person and online, are becoming increasingly accessible. From community organizations to after-school programs, there are dedicated spaces where students can receive personalized, one-on-one instruction in reading and math. Even local libraries are stepping up, offering free reading programs, STEM activities, and homework help. But none of this replaces the role of caregivers.

Structured daily or weekly activities at home—like a family reading night, math games, or learning spaces in your home make a difference. Our children are not just statistics—they are artists, scientists, leaders, and more. When given the right supports at home, they can and do excel. Let’s greet this new school year with optimism and determination, working together to ensure every child in Wisconsin—especially those who have been historically underserved—has the opportunity to excel. With community, resources, and unwavering support, there is no limit to what our children can achieve.