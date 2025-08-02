The 2025 NFL Preseason Has Officially Begun

By Charles D. Collier

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Detroit Lions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Chargers beat the Lions 34-7. For Detroit, it was all downhill from the start. The Lions fumbled the very first time they touched the ball – not on their first drive, but on the opening kickoff. This led to a Chargers touchdown, and San Diego dominated every facet of the game after that. In my opinion, the Chargers will be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC West.

In other news around the NFL, on July 23, 2025, the Green Bay Packers officially started their NFL training camp. Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Matthew Golden and Luke Musgrave all were impressive for the offense. Tight end Luke Musgrave was picked in the second round of the 2023 draft. Musgrave has not lived up to his full potential due to injuries, but he seems now to be healed. His focus is simply on his all-around game. “I need to stay healthy, just be a more complete tight end, working on my blocking,” he declared. “So that’s what I’ve done. I still have so much more to improve upon in all facets of my game, but I do feel comfortable with the place I’m at right now, and excited to keep improving.”

Rookie Matthew Golden is expected to add to an already talented group of wide receivers, which includes Romeo Dobbs, Christian Watson, and Jaylen Reed. Golden is expected to serve as a deep threat and contribute significantly to the Packers’ passing game. According to the Packers wire, Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, clocking in at 4.29 seconds.

In 2023, Jordan Love took over as the starting QB for the Pack. He had a phenomenal year. Many sports experts consider last year a down year for Jordan Love, with the Packers talented group of pass catchers, look for Love to bounce back and for the Green Bay to finish in the top three in offense this year.

On July 25, 2025, long time President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers Mark Murphy retired due to reaching the organization’s mandatory retirement age. Murphy was very successful during his 18-year tenure, and he will truly be missed. Ed Policy will take over as the new Packers’ Present and CEO. Let’s hope he can produce championship teams, so the “green and gold” can bring the Lombardi trophy back to Titletown!