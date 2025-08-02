Milwaukee County Celebrates New Affordable Housing Development

By Karen Stokes

City leaders, community members, and stakeholders gathered on Thursday, July 24, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the newest affordable housing development for aging residents and seniors with disabilities.

Developed by Jewish Family Services, Inc., The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Residences at Woodale Crossing—located at 4110 W. Woodale Ave. in Brown Deer—is a three-story, 56-unit building for seniors. A quarter of the units are reserved specifically for seniors with disabilities who have faced housing instability. With integrated supportive services, the project reflects a growing commitment to inclusive, long-term housing solutions for aging and vulnerable populations.

“I want people to look at this building. This is a prime example of what happens when you get the public, the private and the non-profit sectors to really come together and really address the needs of this community,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

As a lifelong Milwaukee resident, Crowley brings a deep understanding of the community and works to build bridges that bring people together to strengthen neighborhoods, expand economic opportunity, and promote a healthier, safer Milwaukee County.

Governor Tony Evers also praised the project. “This is an incredible milestone for the Brown Deer community,” he said. “Affordable housing is critical to building strong communities. It affects our mental and physical health, bringing peace of mind, especially for seniors and people with disabilities, who often face greater challenges finding accessible, affordable homes.”

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law by President Joe Biden, played a major role in the funding that made the project possible. County Executive Crowley prioritized nearly $9.5 million in ARPA investments for suburban affordable housing, including Woodale Crossing, to help address housing needs beyond Milwaukee’s city limits.

The development also includes on-site management, secured building entry, and available underground parking to ensure safety and convenience. Residents can enjoy a range of amenities, including a fitness room, community gathering spaces, outdoor seating, and garden plots—all designed to promote wellness, connection, and quality of life.

According to Milwaukee County, investments in affordable housing through ARPA funds have already generated over $27 million in new property tax revenue and supported family-sustaining jobs in construction and property management.

“We cannot do this work alone. We need more people at the table. We’re going to have to continue to demand more affordable senior housing for our seniors because this is one of the fastest growing populations in our community, especially here in Milwaukee County,” said Crowley. “We’re becoming more diverse every single day. That’s why my administration has made a priority in investing in housing that allows our older adults to live independently, to live in dignity.”

He added, “This community represents our values in action. It’s the kind of thoughtful, inclusive development we aim to bring to the entire region.”