Emergency Items All Teachers Should Keep in the Classroom

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Discover essential emergency supplies every teacher needs in their classroom, from medical kits to communication tools, to prepare for any situation.

Teachers face unexpected situations daily, from minor scrapes during recess to sudden illnesses that require immediate attention. Having the right emergency supplies readily available can make the difference between a manageable incident and a stressful crisis. Smart preparation helps you respond confidently when students need help.

Medical Supplies That Matter Most

Every classroom needs basic medical supplies within arm’s reach. Bandages handle the majority of minor cuts and scrapes that happen during normal school activities, and antiseptic wipes clean wounds quickly and prevent infection. You should also have disposable gloves to protect yourself and your students during any medical situation.

Ice packs provide immediate relief for bumps, bruises, and minor injuries. Keep instant cold packs that activate when squeezed—these don’t require refrigeration and work immediately.

EMS medical kits for the classroom offer comprehensive solutions that include gauze, medical tape, scissors, and other essential supplies. These professionally assembled kits ensure you have everything you need for more serious situations while meeting safety standards.

Communication Tools for Emergencies

Reliable communication saves precious time during emergencies. Keep a charged cell phone or emergency phone in your classroom at all times with important numbers programmed, including the school office, nurse, and emergency services.

Two-way radios work when phone systems fail. Many schools provide these, but having a backup ensures you can always reach help. Also, whistles serve as backup communication tools when electronic devices don’t work.

Emergency contact information for each student should be easily accessible. Keep printed copies in a designated folder—digital files won’t help if computers crash or power goes out.

Essential Supplies for Extended Situations

Some emergencies require students to remain in classrooms for extended periods, such as lockdowns or severe weather events, and water bottles or water purification tablets become critical during these moments. Store at least one gallon of water per person for these situations.

Non-perishable snacks like granola bars, crackers, or dried fruit can maintain energy levels during long waits. Choose items that don’t require refrigeration, and rotate these supplies regularly to ensure freshness.

Tools for Unexpected Situations

Duct tape fixes countless problems quickly and effectively. It secures broken items, covers sharp edges, and even creates temporary solutions for equipment failures.

Plastic bags also serve multiple purposes—they protect important documents, contain spills, and store items that need separation. Permanent markers help you label supplies, write emergency information, or mark important areas.

Create Your Emergency Action Plan

Organize your supplies in clearly labeled containers that you can access quickly during an emergency. Quick, effortless retrieval of tools can be vital in these situations. Also, share your emergency preparedness plan with students through age-appropriate discussions. They should know where supplies are and understand basic emergency procedures in case something happens when you’re not there to help. Regular drills help everyone respond calmly when real emergencies occur.