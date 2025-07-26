Wisconsin Leaders Inducted as Honorary Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Michelle Bryant

Milwaukee, WI

In a celebration of leadership and community service, Milwaukee’s Dr. Howard Fuller and former Green Bay Packers star, Dr. George Koonce, have been named new honorary members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., one of the nation’s most storied historically Black fraternities.

Fuller, a renowned education reform advocate and civil rights leader, has championed educational equity and access for underserved communities. Earning national recognition for his tireless work, his career includes roles as the Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Employment Relations, Director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, and Founder and Director of the Institute for the Transformation of Learning at Marquette University.

Koonce, a standout linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, has made a significant impact both on and off the field. Following his NFL career — including a Super Bowl XXXI win — Koonce earned a Ph.D. and is the Vice President of Advancement at Marian University of Fond du Lac. Previous roles have included Director of Development – Scholarship Programs at Marquette University, Director of Athletics at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, and Director of Player Development for the Green Bay Packers.

The two Wisconsin leaders were among eight distinguished men to become honorary members during the recent 2025 International Conclave in Tampa, Florida.

Founded in 1914 at Howard University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., is dedicated to the principles of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. With over 250,000 members and chapters across the United States and internationally, the fraternity has a long history of community engagement, mentorship, and advocacy for social justice.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://phibetasigma1914.org.