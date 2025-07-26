Utility Reconnections Available During Heat Advisory, Public Service Commission Says

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service Community Engagement Team

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is reminding residents that Wisconsin law prohibits a utility from disconnecting electrical service from occupied dwelling units when a heat advisory, heat warning or heat emergency issued by the National Weather Service is in effect.

The commission issued a news release Tuesday, July 22 to alert consumers to a heat advisory that begins Wednesday, July 23.

According to the news release, a utility must make reasonable attempts to reconnect service to an occupied dwelling that has been disconnected for nonpayment when an occupant states that there is a potential threat to health or life that results from the combination of the heat and loss of service.

The utility may require that an occupant produce a licensed physician’s statement or notice from a public health, social service, or law enforcement official which identifies the medical emergency for the occupant, the news release says.

Once a heat advisory, heat warning or heat emergency expires, the utility may disconnect service to a property that was reconnected during this period if a payment arrangement has not been established.

If you have questions, you can Utility customers who have questions about disconnections, contact the Public Service Commission Consumer Affairs Bureau at 1-800-225-7729.

More information about the Utility Customer Bill of Rights is available on the PSC website.