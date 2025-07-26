Understanding Your Black Male Teen

Kweku’s Korner

By Ethan Moore

Like many Black male teens in Milwaukee, I am stressed and stressed not only by the regular casualties of being a teen, like school, sometimes social issues, and mental health. But as well as being an African American, I was also under the pressure of simply being Black in one of the most segregated cities in the US. Many teens in this generation are very conscious about mental health, whether we hear about it through social media, school pep rallies, or learning about suicide at a young age.

The mental aspect of pressure of simply being Black is something that is very rooted in history. Through the experience of being put down since 3500 BC but also putting ourselves down due to being put down originally for so long. In 2008, history was made when the US experienced its first African American president being elected. The Black community felt a sense of hope, believing that anything is possible. Flash forward to 2025, during lunch, my friends and I, who are all Black, had the discussion. Talked about whether there would ever be another Black president? Unfortunately, that same hope from 2008 is not as strong. A majority of my friends did not believe that there could be another Black president in the US. In this modern area, most African American teens don’t believe they could be a president, nor can they find a career outside of entertainment. Feeling a sense of hopelessness or being in a mindset of “it is what it is.”

As a parent reading this, you’re probably thinking, How can I possibly prevent this mindset of loss for my Child? Well, the best way I can say to prevent this is teaching them about good Black influences and leaders, people making an impact outside of entertainment and media. Whether it can be a preacher, community leader, or a professor/teacher. People who easily influence your child because they see them most often. The impact of a good older figure is a huge part. For example, unfortunately, like many Black teens growing up, my father wasn’t as present. This left a significant impact and scare in me as a young man. But luckily, I was surrounded by great father figures who would look out for me but also teach me the principles of being a man and holding me accountable, teaching me discipline. The first man who comes to mind who taught me and showed me all of the examples of all those things is my uncle Leonard Biddle. He showed me what it truly means to have everything together as a man. He not only taught me discipline and how to hold myself accountable. But most importantly, he showed me what it’s like to be a great father and a family man and gave me a glimpse of what the type of man I want to be with my family, giving my future kids something I’ve never had.

Overall, being a Black teen comes with a lot of expectations that sometimes get overwhelming. But as teens reading this and maybe even a parent, it is good to recognize how important mental health is in the Black community due to all the factors and circumstances of being African American.