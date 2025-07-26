Sex, Scandal, and the Politics of Obsession

Say Something Real

The Case of Epstein, Trump, and American Double Standards

By Michelle Bryant

Sexual scandals have long been a part of American politics, shaping public perception and influencing the fate of powerful figures. In recent years, the juncture of sex, power, and politics has reached new heights, as exemplified by the ongoing public fascination with the Jeffrey Epstein case and the mixed reactions to accusations against political leaders, such as Donald Trump.

As a reminder, Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier with close connections to the elite, became a household name after his arrest in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. The case garnered national attention due to the high-profile individuals associated with him, including politicians, celebrities, and business moguls. These factors can explain, to a degree, the American public’s obsession with Epstein, even though he died in jail on August 10, 2019. This fixation intensified after Epstein’s suspicious death was ruled a suicide.

However, early in the process, then 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump fanned flames of government cover-ups and conspiracies. On the campaign trail he pledged to release the Epstein files, made sure to distance himself from the accused, and in a 2019 interview said “what we’re saying is we want an investigation. I want a full investigation, and that’s what I absolutely am demanding. That’s what our attorney general—our great attorney general—is doing.” That was during Trump’s first term, and the U.S. Attorney General at the time was Bill Barr. What a difference a 2nd term, new Attorney General Pam Bondi, and unsettling information on Donald Trump’s connection to Epstein can make.

Photos linking Trump and Epstein are making the rounds. Quotes made by the current president in a 2002 New York Magazine article in which Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side” are resurfacing. There are tons of easily sourced quotes by Trump speaking both endearingly and demeaning about Epstein. Trump claims there’s nothing to see here. Yet, many folks feel in their bones that there is more meat to this story. Therefore, no one should have been surprised when the Trump Administration’s Justice Department was criticized for not pursuing an investigation into Epstein’s network more aggressively, after his death.

But here is the rub, for me. Donald Trump has been publicly accused by at least 19 women of sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct. There is also a monetary payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, the now infamous Access Hollywood tape when he’s caught saying “Grab them by the P****”, and the 2023 jury verdict that found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Despite the gravity of these allegations and situations, a significant portion of the American public has either dismissed or rationalized these claims.

There is a deep irony in the Republican base and far too many faith-based groups’ willingness to accept or ignore Trump’s many complaints regarding sexual abuse, while remaining transfixed by the Epstein saga. The contrast exposes a societal tendency to selectively apply outrage based on political alignment or media framing.

Ultimately, the American obsession with sex scandals in politics reveals as much about the public psyche as it does about the transgressions of the powerful—a fascination with the salacious, but also a troubling willingness to overlook misconduct when it suits your political agenda. Years ago, I was told politics is a dirty game. All I can say is that the stench and foulness of it all is real, but who’s to blame…the politician or the public that allows it?