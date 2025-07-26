Is Your OOO on Yet? Keep These Travel Budget Friendly Tips in Mind

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

Summer is here, and for many Americans, it’s vacation season.

It’s also one of the most expensive seasons to travel. With warm weather, school breaks and slower work schedules encouraging many to hit the road or book a flight during the summer months, prices for flights, hotels and destinations often reach their peak, which could put a damper on your dream vacation plans.

If you’re looking to get away and maximize your time out of office, these tips and tricks can help make seeing the world, or even just the U.S., a bit more affordable.

Start saving & take advantage of travel perks

Planning your vacation can start any time simply by saving money for your travel expenses. Look at where your money is currently going and see if there are items you can cut, such as subscriptions, entertainment and dining out.

Don’t underestimate the power of credit card points – they can make travel more rewarding and help offset costs. Explore the travel rewards your credit card offers. Travel cards can help you build up miles or rewards points to put toward flights, hotel stays or rental cars by rewarding you for everyday purchases.

Timing is everything

If your plans are more flexible, you may also want to consider traveling during the off-season for lower prices. Think about traveling in the month or two on either side of the peak season when tourists are less likely to visit. Whenever you travel, however, aim to book plane tickets about two months in advance, and start looking up flights as early as possible to get the lowest prices.

Sign up for airline price drop alerts and follow airlines via email newsletters and social media to keep atop any deals. Check for package deals as well, as airlines and hotels will often offer package deals at a discount to make sure no seats or rooms go empty.

As you make your itinerary, look for discounts at popular destinations. Many museums offer free tickets on certain days or at certain times of the day. Ticket and booking deals are often available for members of certain professions, such as education, health care and the military. Other cities offer museum passes that allow you to visit multiple museums for a flat rate.

Know what to skip

Once you’re at your destination, consider passing on expensive guided tours or private transit like taxis or ride shares. Instead, create your own city tour, look online for free walking tours or get around on public transportation.

If you’re visiting a popular monument or famous street, pass the “tourist trap” stores and restaurants and do your shopping and dining a few blocks away where prices are likely to be lower.

Broaden your horizons

Sometimes, you can have more fun at a lesser-known destination. Try some smaller towns over big cities, which can offer better prices on your hotel and dining experiences. Additionally, if you’re within driving distance of a big city, you can still go and enjoy it for a day.

If you are staying in a larger area, find a hotel outside of the most expensive part of the city but close enough that you’re not spending much getting to the sights.

Plan a staycation

If a big trip still isn’t in your budget, that’s OK. There are still plenty of ways to get away, even if you stay in the comfort of your own home.

Take a day trip to a nearby town or plan a longer road trip through your state. You’ll still get to see new places and try new hotels. If you’re planning to visit a friend or family member, explore a new venue while you’re in that town. Exploring lesser-known destinations can offer unique charm without the usual crowds and costs.

The U.S. also has extensive state and national park systems with a reasonable per-car entrance price. To save even more money, bring a picnic!

The bottom line

Travel enriches our lives, and with some creative planning, you can enjoy memorable adventures without overspending. Using budget travel tips can help you add adventure to your life this summer without breaking the bank. Have fun finding strategic ways to cut costs while still having an enjoyable and fulfilling trip.

