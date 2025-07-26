He Survived a Heart Attack. Now He Wants Other Black Men to do the Same.

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Michael Adams, president of JobsWork MKE, ignored the warning signs his body gave him before having a heart attack on Jan. 29, 2024.

He now encourages Black men to pay attention to their health and trust the health care system.

“I think Black men aren’t trusting the system due to economics and the feeling of not being in control of the situation,” Adams said.

Ignored warning signs

Before his heart attack, Adams woke up vomiting with a burning throat. He took an Alka-Seltzer hoping it was indigestion.

Later that day, he gave a presentation at the Medical College of Wisconsin for work. During the presentation, his symptoms got worse. He experienced severe sweating, shortness of breath and body aches.

“I try to stay as active as I can, but I couldn’t understand why I’m walking across the street from the parking lot to the building out of breath,” Adams said.

Friendship and health

Timothy Grove, a network senior director of Trauma Informed Strategy and Practice at Wellpoint Care Network and a friend of Adams, was with him that day. He noticed before the presentation while walking with Adams that his friend was struggling.

“The way he was talking about his symptoms made me think it was important to encourage him to get checked out right away. I was also concerned about my friend and wanted him to be OK,” Grove said.

After the presentation, Grove took him to the doctor before he was sent to the emergency room.

Adams described Grove as a good friend for being there for him.

“Tim got on my nerves because I wanted him to drop me off and leave. Through it all, he was there, and stayed until I was OK,” Adams said.

Black men and hospitals

When he was admitted to the ER, hospital staff tried to calm Adams to prevent distress before they told him he was having a heart attack.

“Black men don’t listen to themselves. We don’t go to the ER because we don’t want all that comes with it,” Adams said. “At the end of the day, we are dying because we don’t listen to ourselves and our body.”

According to a study by the Milwaukee Health Department, the top cause of death for Milwaukee men is heart disease.

Understanding a heart attack

Adams discovered there was 95% blockage in one of his arteries. The day after his heart attack, doctors inserted a stent to open his artery and help restore blood flow.

“I came to the realization that over a year I haven’t felt right and my circulation has been off all along,” Adams said.

Adams experienced cramps and had inconsistent blood pressure readings.

After the stent was inserted, Adams was prescribed medication and it was recommended he attend water physical therapy because of its low impact on the body.

A new lifestyle

Before his heart attack, Adams, a North Side native, lived an active lifestyle, teaching martial arts and hiking regularly.

Now, Adams attends Noyes Pool three days a week where he swims laps and is trained by a lifeguard and private swim coach.

“People always tell me ‘sorry for the heart attack,’ but I have a different perspective on it, and the best of life opened up to me since then,” Adams said.

Adams has lost 40 pounds and is glad he’s eating higher-quality food such as lean beef, vegetables and fruits. He also cut salt from his diet and drinks only water.

Witnessing transforming moments

Adams’ daughter, Lauren, proudly supports her father’s decision to make health a priority as a Black man.

“I tell my dad all the time that one day he’s going to break my heart by passing away. To know that he’s taking his health so seriously, I love that,” she said. “I’m an only child, and my dad is my favorite person.”

Heart disease runs in their family, Lauren said. Both of Michael’s parents died from heart disease.

Since his life-changing medical emergency, Michael has met other individuals who also experienced heart attacks. Some are members from his church, All Saints Catholic Church.

“When I was released to go to church, the men came up to me and said: ‘Welcome to the club,’ ” he said.

Feeling a part of the process

Adams felt cautious about the steps he would have to take with his health. He felt the need to attach himself to his health care providers so he could trust the work they’re doing.

His initial doctor, Ian Gilson of Froedtert Hospital, retired after 20 years of caring for him.

“I liked that doctor because he understood Black anatomy really well,” Adams said.

Benjamin Tobin, a Black doctor at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, is his current provider.

Adams appreciates how his health providers are making him feel seen and heard.

“As Black men, we often get dictated to on how our health should go. My health providers made me a part of the plan, and I just signed off on it,” Adams said.

He urges Black men to take their health seriously.

“I survived, and I want other people to understand that you can, too,” Adams said.

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.