Mz. Rose Marie Lue-Hing

A powerful presence, a vibrant spirit, and an unwavering voice for justice — Ms. Rose Marie Lue-Hing, lovingly known as Mz. Rose was a force of nature whose impact rippled far beyond the borders of Milwaukee.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 30, 1938, to Reverend Elijah Manning and Fannie Equilla Soward Reed, as Rose Marie Soward Reed was rooted in faith, purpose, and service from the very beginning. Her deep Catholic faith shaped her values and her voice — a voice heard in her workplace, across radio airwaves, city council chambers, and community forums as she championed truth, equality, and justice for all, especially Black women, and those in need. Her stand for social justice, community advocacy, and civic engagement will forever be in the history books of Milwaukee.

A devoted mother to her beloved son, Michael Douglass Lue-Hing (who preceded her in death on August 31, 2016), and a proud grandmother to Carrington Marie Lue-Hing, Mz. Rose often beamed about Carrington’s talent as a professional dancer — a gift she claimed was passed down from her days of dancing with joy and grace.

Mz. Rose wore many hats: She was a trailblazing Contract Analyst at WE Energies, where she made history as the first Black woman in that role. As a Union Steward with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2150 (IBEW 2150), she fought for pay equity and justice in the workplace, changing policies and breaking barriers. Upon retiring, she continued her pursuit of excellence by earning her Associate’s degree in Business and Bachelor’s in Social Work from MATC — living proof that dreams have no expiration date.

She was an Activist, Historian, and Actress, captivating audiences with her dynamic and colorful view of life, her advocacy, and her lived wisdom. A long-time parishioner at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, she sang in the chorus for 8 a.m. Mass and brewed the best coffee around — a Sunday staple. She was also active with the Knights of Peter Claver and the Ladies Auxiliary, the NAACP, the West Indies Association, the Ebony Ice Ski Club, and numerous other organizations throughout the years. Additionally, she helped found Harambee Community School, which blossomed into the Harambee Neighborhood Community.

Never one to sit on the sidelines, Mz. Rose was present — at every political event, public forum, or city meeting, unafraid to ask the tough questions and hold leaders accountable. She was a regular caller on WNOV radio with Michelle Bryant; her voice was both a challenge and comfort to those seeking truth. She rallied for change, mentored generations, and never stopped moving — even when that meant taking two buses to get across town after she gave up driving.

She was light on her feet at Caribbean dances, held her own at Jamaican domino tables at the Caribbean Inn, and was a fixture at community staples like Mr. Perkins Restaurant, Sam’s Place, Catfish Lounge, The Social Club, and the Atkinson Library, her second home.

Mz. Rose never met a stranger. Her warmth, her wit, her long silver locs, and her no-nonsense wisdom made her unforgettable. She loved her people fiercely and gave her all to make Milwaukee — and the world — a better place. From advocating for retirees’ rights at her former job to calling governmental officials to task, she showed up, spoke out, and stood firm. She was a lover of baseball, especially the Negro Baseball League. During the Summers, you would often see her at Miller Park and before that, the County Stadium.

She was an icon. A force to be reckoned with. A movement all her own. She danced to the beat of her rhythm and walked with the pride of a lioness. She may be gone from our sight, but Mz. Rose will never be forgotten. Her spirit lives on in every voice raised for justice, every foot on the dance floor, and every life lived boldly, without apology.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her granddaughter, Carrington Marie Lue-Hing; Tamara (Malcolm) Reed-Williams, Carolyn (Alfredo) Garcia, Jerome (Lorraine) Carter, Anthony McCalla, Matthew Crumble, Lisa Caruthers, Carlotta Johnson, Marjorie (Marvin) Parrott, Catherine Ridgeway; Foster Sister Diane Beckley Milner; Goddaughters Vanessa Ann Brown, Brandy, Brooke and Tracy; a host of great & great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Her one and only son, Michael Douglass Lue-Hing, and Siblings: Odessa Watson, Patricia Crumble, Teanna Reed, Lucy Carter Phillips, and Edward Reed, all preceded her in death. She leaves behind a lasting legacy — one carried forward by her granddaughter Carrington, whom she adored beyond measure, and the countless lives she touched.

Mz. Rose now joins her beloved son, siblings, and ancestors, and per her final wishes, will be laid to rest on family land acquired in 1883, beside her grandmother, Mary Benton Soward — Mz. Rose will be the first to be buried there in more than 90 years. When asked about her final wishes, Mz. Rose exclaimed, “I want to have a celebration of life.” And so, it shall be!