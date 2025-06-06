Milwaukee County to Create Wealth-Building Strategies for Local Residents

Blueprint Crafted Through Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Will Prioritize Narrowing the Wealth Gap

(MILWAUKEE) —On June 2nd, the Milwaukee County Office of Equity and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) announced it has been selected to participate in the CityStart initiative. The initiative works closely with local leaders to develop and implement proven strategies for helping families and communities become more financially stable.

As Wisconsin’s largest county, Milwaukee County serves as a center for economic growth, innovation, and community development. Milwaukee County is committed to advancing policies that improve health and well-being, economic opportunity, and public safety. It follows a formal policy agenda that outlines a strategic framework for enhancing quality of life, strengthening the local economy, and ensuring safe and vibrant communities.

“The CFE Fund’s CityStart Initiative aligns with Milwaukee County’s priorities as it supports our steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more resilient economy and community that benefits all who live, work, and visit here,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The CityStart Initiative will allow us to further support creating economic opportunities and long-term prosperity for all residents in our community.”

“Across the country, leaders are using the levers of local government to deploy financial empowerment strategies that improve their residents’ financial stability. Our CityStart initiative provides a platform for deep engagement between governments, residents, and other critical partners to create a community-informed plan for transforming residents’ financial lives,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “We look forward to working with Milwaukee County to advance financial empowerment and wealth opportunities.”

Through the CityStart initiative, Milwaukee County will receive intensive technical assistance and a $100,000 planning grant via its Office of Equity (OOE) for its Economic Empowerment Blueprint. The CFE Fund will partner with OOE to help craft this innovative, actionable plan tailored to local needs and to foster financial stability across generations.

The grant aligns with OOE’s efforts to expand access to financial resources and wealthbuilding opportunities for populations historically discriminated against and in underinvested neighborhoods. OOE’s Economic Empowerment Blueprint will support County Executive Crowley’s policy agenda priorities of health, economic development, and public safety.

Milwaukee County is part of the seventh CityStart cohort, along with Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Savannah, GA; Springfield, MA; and St. Petersburg, FL. Each city and county was chosen through a competitive process.

Cities from previous CityStart cohorts have already started introducing innovative policy changes and new programs while prioritizing wealth accumulation. For example, Cincinnati, OH, leveraged the CityStart engagement to create its Financial Freedom Plan, informed by more than 1,000 residents and dozens of organizations and experts across the private, public, and social sectors. The city dedicated $2 million in public funds to forgive resident medical debt and advance other priorities.

About the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund)

The CFE Fund supports municipal efforts to improve the financial stability of households by leveraging opportunities unique to local government. By translating cutting edge experience with large scale programs, research, and policy in cities of all sizes, the CFE Fund assists county executives, mayors and other local leaders in nearly 150 cities and counties to identify, develop, fund, implement, and research pilots and programs that help families build assets and make the most of their financial resources – including 44 local governments that already have participated in the CityStart engagement. The CFE Fund has disbursed over $69 million in grant support to municipal partners. For more information, please visit www.cfefund.org or follow us on Bluesky at @cfefund.bsky.social.

About the Milwaukee County Office of Equity

The Office of Equity serves to support Milwaukee County and empower the broader community to make the County’s vision, by achieving racial equity, Milwaukee is the healthiest County in Wisconsin, a reality. The CityStart initiative is a vital opportunity for OOE to enhance civic trust through accountability strategies, increase community leader involvement in decision-making, empower residents, and ensure equitable representation in Milwaukee County’s development. For more information, please visit OOE’s website at county.milwaukee.gov/equity-projects.

