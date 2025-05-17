The Mind and Economics

BlackEconomics.org®

Beyond life itself, many laypersons and scholars alike around the globe believe that the most important phenomenon is knowledge. We perceive knowledge through our consciousness that is labeled our minds. So, what does the “mind” have to do with “economics”—a word that is most closely associated with production, consumption, and investment aimed at producing more in the future for consumption? Efforts to produce, consume, and invest are material in nature. Given the way our world is organized, the emphasis is on the material and there is little-to-no-focus on the most important source and impetus for material outcomes.

We should never forget that what we produce and see in our environment and experience in the physical realm is the product of our minds. The thoughts that arrive in our minds are often the result of some immaterial, unknown, or spiritual phenomena. In other words, we benefit from a “where did that come from?” experience or “Ah-Ha” or “Eureka” moments.

But it takes work to materialize thoughts, and without immaterial, unknown, or spiritual phenomena bringing thoughts to mind and serving as impetuses to envision thoughts, ideas, or concepts, there is no production of it, consumption of it, or investing of it.

As a people seeking a higher level of wellbeing, we can reach our goals by recognizing that knowledge is most important, and that universal phenomena (immaterial, unknown, or spiritual) bring thoughts to our minds, and then our minds operationalize efforts to produce goods and/or services for our consumption and satisfaction.

This fundamental knowledge leads us to the second most important point of this essay: The universal phenomena bring to mind thoughts that are balanced. That is, certain receivers of these thoughts may experience so-called positive thoughts, while others may experience so-called negative thoughts. However, on a combined basis, the sum of thoughts reflects “balance.” East Asians have popularized this outcome as fulfilling the Yin-Yang concept or philosophy. Yin-Yang forces are perceived as vital forces for maintaining balance in our world. Realize that Yin-Yang forces are not characterized as opposing, but as interconnected, and balancing.

Because the universal phenomena mentioned above motivate Yin-Yang thoughts, and our minds use those thoughts to produce that which is good for consumption by humans in our material world, our world should be a balanced and peaceful world to the extent that Yin-Yang thoughts and their related materialization are balanced.

Balance implies not over or under production, consumption, or investment. Hence when our world reflects such imbalances, then we know that our world needs to be brought into balance. Given the foregoing, we can consciously assess the thoughts that reach our minds and that help generate economically related production, consumption, and investment activities.

If all humans functioned as recommended in this essay, then we could ensure a balanced existence: Neither over or under producing, consuming, or investing. Such a balanced existence means that we would produce, consume, and invest to enable the enjoyment of benefits of a “paradise”—a monicker assigned to Earth in its most natural form.

If humans do our part to generate a balanced Earth, then we can enjoy paradise. Paradise is a well comprehended state of joy, peace, and happiness. This is a desirable and desired life. Moreover, a balanced life of joy, peace, and happiness portends a continuation, preservation, and a long-lived existence. The fact that the Earth has endured such an extended existence testifies to the fact that: (1) The Earth is resilient; (2) Earth occupants have been able to maintain enough balance to extend life as we know it to this point; or (3) Earth occupants, who have generated overpowering imbalances, have been corrected through complete “resets.” Hence, our aim should be to maintain balance and to preserve the Earth and humanity.

Therefore, instead of hero worship for those who are out of balance, we should view them as potential problems who require rebalancing. Most of the very great ones that we come to know through the study of history are those who have exhibited the balance about which we speak.

Extreme materialism, hoggishness, and greediness is not a sign of a person, group, People, or nation interested in balance, sustaining, maintaining, and preserving our Earth and extending the existence of human life.

As descendants of the fathers and mothers of the Earth (Afrikans), Black Americans should not be coerced into desiring imbalance over balance. Our focus should not be on over or under production, consumption, or investment, but on performing these functions in a balanced manner. We have the duty and responsibility to work to maintain and sustain Mother Earth. We should make every effort to ensure that our lifestyles are balanced along with our management of our own economic production, consumption, and investment. Most importantly, however, it is also our sacred duty to ensure that others do not disrupt the balance.

Consider that Black America is now awakening and reawakening to many realities; including the ones highlighted in this essay. The entire world knows our history and is aware that we have endured the unthinkable so that we could be transformed to comprehend fully what occurs when a world is out of balance. Hence, we are uniquely prepared and ready to play leading roles in guiding the world forward to a balance that produces paradise.

Consequently, as we evaluate how to operate in these roles, we should not be too hasty to align with any one person, group, People, or nation; rather we should assess their nature carefully to ensure that they are working to maintain balance in our world. We should align ourselves with persons groups, peoples, and nations that exhibit a deep appreciation for the Yin-Yang concept, and that evolve economies that reflect balanced production, consumption, and investment that enable joy, peace, and happiness; i.e., a paradise that we all deserve.

Black Americans will not find it easy to fulfill our sacred duty. An unfathomably immense challenge lies ahead. The world has been psychologically conditioned for centuries to value excess—an overabundance of wealth that permits a near drowning in luxury. Certain nations, groups, and individuals have only one life purpose: To be king of the hill in every respect. We see first-hand every day the lengths and depths of atrocities perpetrated by the powerful on the powerless just to be and live the life of a king. We should never forget Malcolm X’s often said reminder (we paraphrase):

The only difference between a prince or princess, who is to become a king or queen, and a pauper is that the former know their history, while the latter does not. That is, the prince or princess know when their ancestors took the land and all its riches, while the pauper has no clue about his/her ancestors’ ownership of that land.

Certain nations, peoples, groups, and individuals will use every device at their disposal to achieve their goals, without regard to Malcolm’s reminder that not one of us is naturally, fundamentally, or sufficiently elevated to warrant a right to produce imbalances that threaten our existence.

Yet, we have seen with our very eyes how a nation, people, group, and individuals will study to master powers of the mind and how to vibrate into the atmosphere those thoughts (now not unknown, still immaterial, but without true natural spirit) that are designed to influence outcomes that place them on a throne. These nations, people, groups, and individuals have no interest in balance. They love imbalance with the scale completely tilted in their favor.

There are imbalance thresholds beyond which our world cannot tolerate or accommodate. Left unchecked, the breach of such thresholds automatically calls forth total resets. The task of Afrikans and their descendants is to prevent the breaches of thresholds. As a specially prepared people, Black Americans’ (Afrodescendants’) are to lead the charge to prevent breaches of thresholds, preclude total resets, and save the Earth and its humanity so that those who remain can simply be in paradise.

B Robinson

051625