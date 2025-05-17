Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Announces Senior to Attend Yale University as Part of Senior Signing Day

Graduates are Seventh Consecutive Class to Receive 100% College Acceptance

Milwaukee – Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee announced on May 9th that one of its high school seniors, Yoseline Magana, will be attending Yale University in the fall. According to U.S. News and World Report, Yale University is ranked fifth out of 436 National Universities, where schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

Magana is the salutatorian of Cristo Rey Jesuit’s graduating class this year. In addition to being salutatorian, Magana has participated in almost every activity and club that the school offers, including participating in Cristo Rey Jesuit’s first international service trip to the Dominican Republic last summer. Magana also presented at the ‘Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice’ conference last fall in Washington D.C., which covered ‘Navigating 1st Generation Pathways to Higher Education.’ She is also the second member of her family to graduate from the school. Her older sister Jacqueline was a member of the school’s founding class in 2015, and is graduating from Marquette University.

Yoseline Magana is part of the seventh consecutive senior class to receive 100% acceptance to colleges across the country. The school’s community celebrated the graduating class’ achievement with a ceremony highlighted by student speakers, scholarship presentations and students announcing their college decisions on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

In addition, this year also marks the school’s 10th year anniversary. Since the school’s inception:

A total of 554 alumni have graduated from Cristo Rey Jesuit Milwaukee over the last 6 years, with a Catholic, Jesuit education as well as a college acceptance to pursue their dreams.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School graduates have earned $100 million in cumulative grants and scholarships for their college education since the school’s founding class graduated in 2019. That is an average of more than $180,000 per graduate.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School students and alumni have accumulated more than 750,000 hours of professional work experience since 2015 through their Corporate Work Study Program organization placements.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School students and alumni have given back to their communities through more than 36,000 service hours.

Since its first semester in 2015 Cristo Rey Jesuit has welcomed students of all faiths and religions who have limited financial means. The school moved to its current location at 1818 W National Avenue in Milwaukee in 2018, after originally opening after they renovated St. Florian Catholic Grade School at 1215 S. 45th Street in West Milwaukee. Every student receives a rigorous curriculum that prepares them for higher education and invokes children to use their talents and skills to achieve their goals. Each year, 100% of Cristo Rey students have been accepted into both two and four-year colleges. Through its innovative Corporate Work Study Program, students gain valuable experience working in a business environment as well as develop relationships in the professional community and acquire new skills and exposure to the range of career opportunities available after graduation. Cristo Rey encourages confidence and growth, providing top-level education at an affordable tuition cost for families in Milwaukee.

About Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee

Cristo Rey Jesuit, a Catholic high school for young women and men of all faiths and limited financial means, integrates rigorous academics, professional work experiences and spiritual development to empower graduates to succeed in college and life. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School opened its doors in the fall of 2015 to its first freshman class as the 29th Cristo Rey Network High School in the United States. Students work one day a week at one of the school’s 75 corporate work partners — including Baird, Husch Blackwell, Northwestern Mutual, Quarles & Brady LLP, and Rockwell Automation — around the greater Milwaukee area. Learn more at cristoreymilwaukee.org.