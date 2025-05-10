Lawmakers Fight to Save DOJ Office that Eases Racial Tensions

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

Faced with a wave of Trump administration rollbacks targeting civil rights programs and public safety grants, House Democrats are demanding the Justice Department stop any attempt to dismantle the Community Relations Service—a small but historically vital office often referred to as “America’s Peacemaker.” Created under Title X of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Community Relations Service was designed to help resolve racial and ethnic tensions and restore peace in communities facing conflict. For over 60 years, the CRS has worked behind the scenes through confidential dialogue, mediation, and training—most recently in cities such as Minneapolis, Akron, and Rohnert Park following police shootings and public unrest. On Wednesday, more than two dozen House Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to preserve the office. “We strongly urge you to abandon any plans of dissolving the work of the Community Relations Service,” lawmakers wrote, calling the effort to shut it down “a dangerous step backward.” The signers include Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the House Education and the Workforce Committee. While the Trump Justice Department has not confirmed plans to eliminate CRS, an internal memo reviewed last month revealed discussions about shutting down the office, citing shifts in federal priorities. The possible move echoes earlier attempts during Trump’s first term to defund and downsize the agency.

This latest threat comes as the Trump administration implements sweeping cuts across the Department of Justice. A recent Center for American Progress report revealed that more than 365 DOJ grants have already been terminated this year. Those grants supported gun violence prevention, victim services, reentry programs, and public safety initiatives in communities nationwide. “These programs were working—and they were saving lives,” Esther Franco-Payne, executive director of the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities, said in response to earlier cuts. “Safety is at stake. People’s lives are at stake. Communities thriving is at stake”. The CRS operates differently from traditional law enforcement agencies. It does not investigate or prosecute crimes and has no law enforcement authority. Its services are strictly voluntary, neutral, and free of charge for communities requesting help. As stated by the DOJ, its mission is to “help communities address conflict and tensions arising from differences of race, color, and national origin,” with expanded roles in responding to religious hate crimes, civil rights-era cold cases, and hate-motivated violence under laws signed by presidents from both parties. The office was further empowered by the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act, reauthorized under President Obama, and has played key roles in restoring peace after incidents of racial violence. Its quiet yet critical role has included protecting places of worship under threat, easing tensions following hate crimes, and facilitating law enforcement-community dialogues in moments of crisis.

Democrats warned that eliminating CRS would only deepen racial division and erase decades of progress. “We are aware that during the previous Trump administration, there was a similar effort to abandon the valuable work of the Community Relations Service by recommending its elimination in budget proposals and reducing staffing,” they wrote in the letter to Bondi. The Justice Department has not responded to inquiries about the fate of the CRS. Meanwhile, lawmakers say the potential closure would represent more than just another agency cut—it would silence one of the last trusted intermediaries in America’s most vulnerable communities. “We cannot afford to lose a service dedicated to conflict resolution and racial healing at a time when tensions are rising and trust is in short supply,” the letter states.