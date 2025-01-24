Backlash for Snoop Dogg’s Performance is Getting Louder

By April D. Ryan

BlackPressUSA.com

Washington Bureau Chief and Chief White House Correspondent

Social media is abuzz over Snoop Doggs’ performance during the 60th presidential inauguration ceremonies for Donald John Trump Friday night.

Some supporters are calling it “sickening,” and on social media, others are asking, how they should address this controversy.

Snoop Dogg, clad in what looked like a tuxedo, performed at the first ever Crypto Ball while guests who paid upwards of $2,500 a ticket wore hats exclaiming, “Make crypto great again.” The event was meant to emphasize President-Elect Donald Trump’s enthusiasm about cryptocurrency.

Needless to say, the tickets were sold out for the Snoop Dogg event at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. The rap star, whose songs include words about sipping on gin and juice with money on his mind, created a flurry of controversy on social media along with singer Nelly, who is also expected to perform during Trump inauguration events this holiday weekend.

On social media, many Snoop Dogg and Nelly fans are questioning whether the singers should be muted, like Chrisette Michele, who was blackballed once she sang at the first Trump inauguration in 2017. In 2016, Snoop joined the chorus of those condemning anyone who performed at the Trump inauguration calling them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”