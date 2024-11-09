5 Kitchen Design Trends That Are on Their Way Out

If you’re planning a kitchen reno, avoid these fading trends. While once popular, these elements are on their way out and can make your kitchen feel dated.

Are you thinking about a kitchen remodel? Before you start choosing colors and styles, it’s worth knowing which design trends are on their way out. After all, you don’t want your kitchen to fall out of fashion as soon as it’s done!

Dark and Moody Color Schemes

While dark kitchens can look sleek and sophisticated, they can also make the space appear smaller and less inviting. Dark colors absorb light, making the room feel dim.

If you want to brighten things up, try lighter hues. Whites, creams, and soft pastels can make your kitchen feel more open. These colors also provide a neutral backdrop that allows your accents to stand out.

Overuse of Industrial Elements

Industrial-style kitchens with exposed pipes, brick walls, and metal finishes were once popular. But this trend can make your kitchen look cold and unwelcoming.

Instead of going full-on industrial, incorporate softer elements. Wooden accents, warmer lighting, and softer textures can create a more balanced and inviting space. You don’t have to eliminate industrial features entirely, but blending them with more homey elements can help contrast the harshness of the style.

Glossy, High-Shine Cabinets

Glossy finishes on cabinets can give your kitchen a modern look, but they also show fingerprints, smudges, and scratches easily. Matte finishes are gaining popularity for their understated elegance and practicality. They’re easier to keep clean and offer a more subtle, refined look. If you’re worried about your kitchen going out of trend, consider switching to timeless cabinet styles, such as shaker or flat-panel designs in a matte finish.

Overly Trendy Backsplashes

Backsplashes with bold patterns and bright colors can be fun, but they can also date your kitchen quickly. If you want your kitchen to stand the test of time, choose classic materials like subway tiles, natural stone, or simple mosaics. These options offer a timeless appeal that can adapt to changes in your kitchen’s overall design.

Over-the-Top Open Shelving

Open shelving was everywhere a few years ago. It seemed like a great way to showcase your dishes and decor. But people are starting to realize just how impractical this type of storage can be.

Open shelving requires constant upkeep, as everything is on display and dust can accumulate quickly. It also means keeping your dishes perfectly organized at all times, which isn’t always realistic. Instead of open shelves, consider glass-front cabinets that offer a similar aesthetic but with the added benefit of hiding clutter better.

Is trendiness the most important factor when designing your kitchen? No, but it’s something to keep in mind if you want your kitchen to feel current. By avoiding these kitchen design trends that are on their way out and incorporating timeless elements, you can create a kitchen that will look good tomorrow, next year, and decades down the line.