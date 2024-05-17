Which Periodic Elements Are Currently Endangered?

Quite a few periodic elements on this planet are currently endangered. Here is a list of some of the most well-known elements that could go extinct.

Countless chemical substances found on Earth are useful to us, making them irreplaceable for essential applications in various industries. Unfortunately, some elements we use daily are endangered, meaning their natural sources might completely disappear within the next 100 years.

This threat has gone unnoticed by many, yet it could profoundly impact our way of life if we do not take the necessary steps to preserve them. Join us as we shine a spotlight on these periodic elements that are currently endangered. Together, we could do something to fix this issue.

Silver

You might jot down notes with a silver-tipped pen or drink from a silver-lined thermos. Silver is more than just a precious metal; this element has unique conductivity and antibacterial properties. With increasing demands for electronics, these uses encroach on raw silver’s limited availability.

In fact, silver is on the brink of extinction, with mining no longer being economically viable as early as 2028. We need to become more responsible with recycling this metal and reducing our consumption of it. That way, we can still use it for future applications and prevent its depletion.

Zinc

Zinc has recently become a big contributor to human health. It is also great for galvanizing other metals to prevent corrosion. However, as we extract zinc from the earth faster than it can replenish, it’s currently at risk of extinction.

Byproducts from mining and industrial waste continue to leach into the environment, disrupting ecosystems. Fortunately, there is hope, thanks to sustainable mining practices and alternative corrosion protection methods that can save this crucial element.

Helium

Although abundant in the cosmos, helium is comparatively rare on Earth. While many people know of the scarcity of this element, others are unaware of information surrounding the global helium shortage. For example, outside of filling balloons, helium plays a vital role in various scientific and medical applications, such as cooling superconductors and MRI machines.

Unfortunately, we are not able to do much about this issue. The helium crisis is due to its light density—it escapes the earth’s atmosphere and disappears forever if not captured. However, we can call for tighter controls on its use and pursue helium recycling technologies to slow its inevitable extinction.

Arsenic

While mostly known for its potent poison history, arsenic being on the list of endangered periodic elements is not good since it plays a vital role in semiconductor and pesticide production. This dual nature of being both essential and dangerously toxic highlights the need for stricter regulations on arsenic-based products, better waste management, and safer manufacturing processes. While these practices will not stop the eventual depletion of arsenic, preventing environmental contamination and promoting safe handling practices are pivotal for creating fewer deposits of harmful, inorganic arsenic.