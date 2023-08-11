4 Advantages of Adaptive Clothing for Seniors

Adapting to aging may involve a change of your wardrobe. Learn about the four advantages of adaptive clothing for seniors and how it makes life easier.

As you age, it can become harder to complete tasks that were once simple, such as putting on and taking off clothes. Fortunately, you can add adaptive clothing to your wardrobe. Read more about the four advantages of adaptive clothing for seniors and how they can improve your life.

Adaptive Clothing Helps You Dress Faster

Two common problems for seniors are dressing and undressing themselves. Fortunately, adaptive clothing can help them do this quickly. Shirts with Velcro instead of buttons or slip-on shoes are ideal for seniors with mobility limitations. They will be able to get dressed much quicker and worry less about straining themselves.

It Reduces Your Discomfort

It can be uncomfortable to wear normal clothes when you are coping with limited mobility. One of the advantages of adaptive clothing is that it cuts down on your discomfort with less restrictive fabrics so you can move more freely. They are also less abrasive and feature fewer seams, so you’ll feel comfortable in this clothing.

Adaptive Clothing Helps With Incontinence

Adaptive clothing may be something you didn’t know you needed for incontinence. These garments are not only easy to take off, but they can come with padding or extra layers that will make dealing with this condition far easier and less embarrassing.

It Increases Self Confidence

Wearing adaptive clothing can benefit your self-esteem. As you grow older, dressing yourself can become challenging, and you might avoid asking for help, even when you need it. However, wearing adaptive clothing can boost your confidence and improve your outlook on life. By making these adjustments to your lifestyle, you can regain independence and do things on your own.

Adding adaptive clothing to your wardrobe can ease your day-to-day and positively affect your mental health. Then, you can remove unnecessary frustration from your life and enjoy your independence!