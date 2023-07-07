NNS Summer Survival Guide: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Offers Programs to Keep Kids Engaged

By Edgar Mendez

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Still looking for ways to keep your kids active and engaged this summer? Then check out the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, which has more than 50 locations across the city, including Legacy Clubs and Community Learning Centers.

Here are some programs you should know about:

College and careers

There are several career development options to help youths develop workplace skills this summer. At The Ready Center, 1916 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., teens can learn about welding, phlebotomy, becoming a certified nurse’s aide and culinary careers.

The G.I.R.L.S Leadership Cohort, an all-girls program, focuses on self-esteem, self-awareness, mental health, career development and social justice issues, among other empowering topics. The G.I.R.L.S Day Camp will take place on July 10-14 at the Ready Center. You must be ages 13-18 to participate.

A paid internship bike program is available for teens and young adults (14-21), which helps them become certified bike mechanics.

Check out information on all the College & Careers Programs.

Sports and recreation

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee offers several league play options for boy’s baseball (12 and younger) and girls’ softball (14 and younger).

The clubs also offer courses on chess fundamentals to beginners of all ages with opportunities for tournament play.

Other sports opportunities for youths of all ages this summer include basketball, flag football, the Pull Your Own Weight strengthening program, Triple-Play Healthy Habits Program, and fishing clinics at Pewaukee Lake on July 14 and Aug. 4.

To register for any of the programs mentioned, email sportsandrec@bgcmilwaukee.org.

Dance lessons are also available at several clubs. To register for those, email Cedric Garner. For more information, you can email the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Social emotional development

Select clubs will be hosting a twice-weekly social-emotional skill building programming, which includes optional mental health screening and follow-up therapy with guardian consent. Upon request, all members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee can be referred to mental health support through the organization’s licensed partners.

Combat summer brain drain

Available at several locations in Milwaukee this summer, the Summer Brain Gain, an interactive project-based learning program helps students stay on track and prepare for the next school year while having fun exploring new topics and ideas with their friends. The program, which consists of one-week modules, is separated into three age groups (6-8, 9-11, 12-18).

You can register here to become a Boys & Girls Clubs member.