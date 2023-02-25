Did you know that a frozen pipe is a ticking time bomb with enough force to damage your property significantly? Learn more about hazardous plumbing issues.

There are plenty of common complications associated with residential and commercial plumbing that we’re all familiar with—ineffective drains, endlessly running flush valves, dripping faucets, and more. However, there are many rare but dangerous plumbing-related issues you should know and recognize.

Backflow Preventer Failure

As their name suggests, backflow prevention devices protect plumbing cross-connections from instances of backflow. Put simply, backflow is a phenomenon that is typically triggered by a change in pressure within water service lines. This pressure adjustment redirects the water flow, causing potentially contaminated fluids to flow into potable water supplies. As a result, surrounding communities and populations are exposed to dirty, health-hazardous water in their own homes.

However, backflow preventers can sense minute pressure alterations and activate safety valves that block backflowing fluids. Some prevention devices even include relief valves to help regulate water line pressure. However, in very rare cases, this prevention equipment fails and allows harmful backflow conditions. This is often due to a specific valve component malfunctioning or a total system error. Alternatively, the size of your backflow preventer can also impact its effectiveness during emergency situations.

Health-Hazardous Sewer Backups

Leaking sewage isn’t a common plumbing issue, as it’s typically preceded by plenty of minor problems and warning signs. However, in extreme situations, sewer backups can spread toxic materials throughout your building.

Within this smelly sludge is a cornucopia of viruses, bacteria, chemicals, diseases, and related contaminants. Some of these pollutants, such as hepatitis, E. coli, and salmonella, are potentially life-threatening to human beings. Side effects of toxic sewage exposure include liver failure, stomach and intestine inflammation, excessive bodily expulsion, jaundice, and more.

Frozen Pipes

Thanks to technological improvements, materials, and designs, most commercial and residential plumbing systems function properly regardless of the weather conditions. However, the risk of freezing pipes during colder winter months is still a significant and dangerous concern for many property owners.

Aside from effectively rendering your water service useless, frost in your pipes can increase the chances of a burst. And pipe bursts are no laughing matter—the force produced is often powerful enough to damage significant portions of buildings and foundations. Additionally, burst pipes are usually followed by damaging flooding.

These rare but dangerous plumbing-related issues are important to know so you can effectively protect your property from emergency situations. Upon discovering a significant complication with your plumbing infrastructure, you should always contact professional plumbing individuals for proper assistance and resolutions.