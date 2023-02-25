4 Types of Commercial Coding and Marking Printers

Discover the different types of commercial coding and marking printers on the market and get tips on how to choose the one that suits your needs best.

As a business owner, you know that coding and marking your products is essential for tracking inventory and providing valuable information to customers. But the process of finding the right kind of commercial printer for your needs can be confusing. The truth is, there are many types of commercially available printers. The most common include thermal inkjet (TIJ), continuous inkjet (CIJ), laser, and thermal transfer overprint (TTO) printers. Each technology has its own advantages and disadvantages, making it important to choose the right one for your specific application.

In this post, we’ll cover the above four types of commercial coding and marking printers and explain how they can help streamline production while ensuring accuracy in all your processes. With this guide, you’ll get an overview of what’s available on the market today. It will allow you to make an informed choice about which printer to use to achieve success without sacrifice.

Thermal Inkjet Printers

Thermal inkjet printers use a small heating element to rapidly heat a special ink-filled reservoir and force droplets of ink out of multiple nozzles. An image processor triggers the heating element, which sends instructions to the printer about where and how to print on the substrate. TIJ printers are great for printing small text and graphics onto a variety of substrates such as paper, cardboard, plastics, foils, and films.

Continuous Inkjet Printers

Continuous inkjet printers use a piezoelectric crystal to fire extremely small drops of ink from a nozzle with high frequency. This technology is ideal for printing large amounts of variable information quickly, as the printer can operate at speeds up to 706 m/min (2,300 ft/min). It is also great for printing onto substrates that may be difficult to print on using other methods, such as metallic or nonporous surfaces. If your business handles tricky substrates or heavy production, this fast and versatile tool is worth incorporating into your production line.

Laser Printers

Laser coding and marking printers are another type of commercial coding and marking printer. They use a laser beam to mark onto the substrate. This technology is ideal for printing variable information quickly and accurately at high speeds, making it particularly popular in applications such as food packaging and medical device labeling. Laser printers also provide permanent, irremovable marks, making them great for anti-counterfeiting and traceability applications.

Thermal Transfer Overprint Printers

Thermal transfer overprint (TTO) printers use heat and pressure to transfer an image from a thermal print ribbon onto the substrate. This technology is ideal for printing large amounts of data onto substrates such as labels and flexible packaging films. It can also provide a higher-resolution image than other types of coding and marking printers. It is popular in applications where businesses need to print a large amount of data onto small or curved surfaces.

Choosing a coding and marking printer for your application can be challenging, but understanding the advantages and disadvantages of each technology can help you make an informed decision. With the right knowledge and tools, you can ensure you select the perfect printer for your specific application.