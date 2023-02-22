Black History Month Social Hour with Dr. Hasan Jeffries on February 27

On Monday February 27th at 6 PM, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be hosting a Black History Month Social Hour with Dr. Hasan Jeffries in collaboration with Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Black Caucus, and the Milwaukee County Democrats. This will be a celebration of Black History and the accomplishments of members in our community. Their special guest Dr. Jeffries is an Associate Professor of History at the Ohio State University, specializing in African American History, Civil Rights and the Black Power Movement. He has appeared in various media outlets, including PBS and NPR, to discuss issues related to race and social justice and has worked on several public history projects, including the lead historian and primary scriptwriter for the $27 million renovation of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, the site of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.