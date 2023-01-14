MATC’s Annual Contractor/Consultant Open House on Wednesday January 25

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Join Us for MATC’s Annual
Contractor/Consultant Open House
Wednesday Jan 25, 2023, 8-9:30AM
Oak Creek Campus, Lecture Hall A241
To RSVP & obtain directions:
email larosaa@matc.edu
or call 414-297-6236
Get the latest info on:
• Upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 Construction Projects
• Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Participation
• Apprentice Utilization
