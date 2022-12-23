Whether your patients see you for routine exams or specialized treatments, you must provide the best care. Find out essential ways to maintain patient dignity.

No matter your medical specialty, all patients deserve respect. By promoting patient dignity at every stage of healthcare, you acknowledge your patients’ innate worth. Improve patient satisfaction and well-being with the following essential ways to maintain patient dignity.

Create an Accessible Practice

Accessibility standards set by the ADA improve care and empower patients. Reasonable modifications to policies, practices, and procedures can make healthcare services available to all individuals.

Accessible equipment and furniture improve experiences for patients and staff. For example, a patient-friendly exam table makes it easier for patients to transition on and off the table with minimal or no assistance. With less interference, patients have more independence.

Respect Patient Privacy

One of the most essential ways to maintain patient dignity is to respect their privacy and personal space. Complying with HIPAA requirements maintains patient confidentiality.

When it comes to interactions, breaching a patient’s personal space and privacy threatens their dignity. Knocking on doors before entering rooms and letting patients dress and undress privately are two simple ways to put patients first.

Communicate Courteously

What might seem routine for a medical professional often feels unfamiliar to a patient. Therefore, you should always communicate with people courteously.

Before going through any processes, explain to the patient what will happen and the purpose behind your actions. Answer questions you are qualified to answer with patience and clarity. Use terms the patient will understand and properly address their concerns.

Educate Staff on Your Facility’s Policy

Create a written policy regarding patient dignity and ensure all staff learn about the policy in formalized training. All staff members, not only those in direct clinical contact with patients, should abide by the policy.

The policy should include guidelines on how to communicate with patients and how to physically interact with them. Periodically refreshing and reminding staff of your facility’s policy will help maintain the standard and emphasize its importance.

Creating an accessible practice, respecting patient privacy, and communicating courteously help make patients feel more comfortable, in control, and valued. Creating and enforcing a written policy ensures that all patients in your facility receive the highest standard of care.