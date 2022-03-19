Pediatric Dose Optimization for Seizures in EMS PediDOSE Study

WHAT ARE THE GOALS?

Seizures are one of the most common reasons people call an ambulance, or Emergency Medical Services (EMS), for a child. The PediDOSE study is an emergency medicine study designed to evaluate if a standardized method for paramedics to administer seizure medication leads to timely delivery of the right dose. The purpose of this study is to simplify how paramedics give medication to seizing children to stop the seizure and to decrease the number of children still seizing when they arrive at the emergency department.

WHAT ARE THE STUDY PROCEDURES?

At least one of your local hospitals is working with one or more EMS agencies to participate in this research study. EMS will transport children enrolled in the study to an emergency department because of a seizure. The EMS agency will share transport records with the research team, and we will use data from that transport record and hospital visit to determine whether or not the children enrolled in this study received medication and if their seizure stopped. Participating EMS agencies will adopt the standardized treatment plan at a designated time during the four-year study. This will allow researchers to compare the new standardized treatment plan to current methods and allow for the new method to be safely implemented. Because treating a seizure must be done emergently, there will not be time to ask parents for permission to enroll their child in the study. Parents will be notified after their child is enrolled so that they can tell us if they object to further participation.

CONTACT

Name Dr. Lorin Browne, DO

Email: lbrowne@mcw.edu

Phone Number: 414-266-2625



texaschildrens.org/PediDOSE