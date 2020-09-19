46 Days Left to Help Choose the 46th US President – ACT NOW – Register to Vote Here

Register To Vote Here

The Time is Now! Register to Vote.

Go to votetolive.org Select Register to vote Finish in less than 120 seconds

That’s It! You’re Registered.

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it too late to Register to Vote?

Voter registration deadlines vary by state. For information for the voter registration deadlines in your state. Go to votetolive.org

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status directly with your state or use this link to see if you’re registered.

Can you register to vote online?

Some states do offer online voter registration. Check with your local voter registration and/or your state election offices or go to votetolive.org

Can I register to vote at my school address?

YES! You have the right to register to vote at your school address – this includes a dorm room. Any student living in a dorm is entitled to the same rights as any other student. To imply otherwise is illegal. If you receive mail in a Post Office box you can sign an affidavit (or, in some cases, get a letter from your college’s Residential Life office) asserting that you live at your dorm address. For more info, check out votetolive.org.

How can I find out if my HBCU is taking the HBCU challenge?

You can find out if your school is taking part in the HBCU challenge by going to VoteHBCU

When is the last day to register to vote?

Voter Registration postmark deadlines vary from 30 days out to just a couple of days before the elections. Check out our Election Center for information for the voter registration deadlines in your state.