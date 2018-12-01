Call for applications: Employment with the State of Wisconsin

Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes are looking for talented individuals from diverse backgrounds who may have an interest in joining their new administration. They are seeking professionals at a variety of skill and experience levels who want to drive change and help tackle the problems facing Wisconsin’s residents.



Interested candidates can apply for a job at evers.wi.gov.



Applications will be considered both immediately by the transition team and also in early 2019 as the new leadership teams at various state agencies continue to round out their own teams.



Governor-elect Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Barnes are committed to providing a professional working environment free from harassment and discrimination where all people willing to serve are welcome. Employment decisions will be based on individual qualifications and job requirements. The State of Wisconsin is an Equal Opportunity employer committed to a diverse and talented workforce. If you’re willing to serve Wisconsin, come as you are.



You can learn more about the work of Wisconsin’s state government at www.wisconsin.gov.