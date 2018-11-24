Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 2 to 8

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Second Dickensian Christmas at King

Begin the holiday season the old-fashioned way at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St.,

Thursday, December 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn how to make a Christmas Tree from a recycled magazine and Christmas ornaments suitable for a live tree. See your favorite librarians dressed as characters from A Christmas Carol. Refreshments will be provided.

Walk With me Among My Homelands: Hear the Echoes of My Ancestors

Janice Rice, Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, invites you to listen and envision a walk amidst the beauty of her ancestral homelands. Learn about the values and teachings of her elders as she shares spiritual experiences from lands and waters of our region at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.12 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room.

PROGRAMS

Pining for the Holidays

Make a wreath, a garland, adornments for gifts, your tree, and more by crafting with pine cones at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, December 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Holiday music and hot chocolate will help to get you in the holiday spirit.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, December 3, 2-3 p.m. Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 6, 2-3 p.m.

Bring Your Own Device .

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 4, 6-7 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 4-7 p.m. Also Dec. 11.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 6, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 13.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, December 7, 1-5 p.m. Also Dec. 14.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, December 8, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Dec. 15.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Wednesday, December 5, feature at 5 p.m.: The Darkest Minds (PG-13)

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 6, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 6, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, December 8, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Dec. 15.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, December 8, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Sugar Scrub Holiday Gifts

Learn how to make easy, low-cost sugar scrub gift jars for family and friends at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, December 8, 1:30-3 p.m. Sugar scrubs are an exfoliating body treatment that are a more gentle alternative to salt scrubs. Many of the materials can be found right in your home! Participants will end the workshop with a sample to take home from materials supplied.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

Please select one of the following three cookbooks to discuss: Vegan Cookies Invade Your Cookie Jar, Vegan Pie in the Sky, Vegan Cupcakes Take Over the World, by Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero. Plant based diets are good for you and your world. Try recipes at home and come prepared to discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, December 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. No actual food will be present at these meetings. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch Library the month prior to discussions.

FOR TEENS

Make-Your-Own Holiday Cards

Create your own unique holiday cards at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m.. Send a heartfelt message to family members or friends and wish them a Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Joyful Kwanzaa, or Happy New Year.

T-shirt Toys for Dogs

Help make chew toys out of T-shirts for the dogs at the Humane Society and spread some holiday cheer to our four-legged friends at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, December 4, 4-5 p.m.

Design Your Own Gift Wrap and Gift Tags

We provide the supplies, you provide the creativity! Design your own one-of-a-kind gift wrap or gift tag for someone special at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 6, 4-5 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Make Your Own Gingerbread House

Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination, and creativity. Registration required. Please register online or call 286-3011.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 4:30-6 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, December 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, December 5, 5-6 p.m. Post Office. Create a card, letter or package and take turns setting up routes, delivering and receiving mail.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, December 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bakery Shop. Put on your apron, roll up your sleeves, and preheat the oven. Take turns being the baker, the server, and the customer at the bakery.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 3, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Dec. 10, 17.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Dec. 11, 18.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Dec. 12, 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 6, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 6, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 3, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Dec. 10, 17, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 11, 18.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, December 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Children

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 3, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10.

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, December 4, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out new foods.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 4, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Upcycled Candle Holder

Make a “stained glass” candle holder for yourself or someone special at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 4, 6-7 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 5, 3:30-5 p.m. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

After School Tech Time

Join in on fun and creative projects after school at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, December 6, 4-5 p.m. Explore STEAM concepts and skills with hands-on activities.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 6, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Dec. 13.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 13, 20.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, December 4, 4-5:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, December 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 10, 17.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 2-3:30 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Make Your Own Gingerbread House at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Listen to a gingerbread story and then create your own miniature gingerbread house. Registration required; call 414.286.3011.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Investigate Wisconsin’s wildlife with the Milwaukee Public Museum! Explore the rich variety of plants and animals that populate our state. Find out why they’re so important and learn ways to help protect them.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP