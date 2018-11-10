Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 18 to 24

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

All Milwaukee Public Libraries closed Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Giving Thanks Blood Drive

Give thanks this holiday season by giving back! Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave. is hosting a blood drive in partnership with The Blood Center of Wisconsin on Monday, November 19, 2-6:30 p.m. The blood donated stays within our community. Call (877) 232-4376 to book your appointment. The process of donating blood takes 45 minutes.

Hell’s Half Acre: The True Story of the Lost Battalion of WWI

Hear the story of the Lost Battalion of World War I at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 19, 6-7 p.m. as told by Robert J. Laplander, author of Finding the Lost Battalion and preeminent authority on the most famous event of America’s part in the war. For more than 20 years, Robert Laplander has chased the stories and history of the battalion and delivers a highly entertaining program for everyone from the arm chair general to the professional historian.

PROGRAMS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. How to Write a NonFiction Book. Learn the basic steps for writing a nonfiction book. Topics will include choosing a book subject, understanding your market, and creating an outline that works. Presented by Rochelle Melander, author, speaker, and certified professional coach.

Memory Café

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 20, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Historical Society.

Games for Grownups

Take a break between work and home and unwind with games at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 21, 4-6 p.m. Have some coffee and a snack while you relax with other adults. Featuring: Board games (chess, checkers, etc.)

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Wednesday, November 21, 5 p.m. feature: Indian Horse.

Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 24, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 29, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 30, 1-5 p.m.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 29, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Library closed Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of First They Killed My Father by Loung Ung at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, November 20, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Art Contest: November 1-30

Does art inspire you? Do you create art that empowers others? Enter your favorite original art piece at the Milwaukee Public Library between November 1-30. Submissions will be displayed in our Teen Art Gallery. For more info about submitting your original artwork, please visit mpl.org/TeenArtContest.

Studio M Teen Artists Series

Interested in exploring specific art mediums in a more directed environment? Check out the Teen Artists Series in Studio M at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Each Tuesday in November, we’ll have professional artists on hand to guide you as you explore digital photography, graphic design, ceramics, and more. Come ready to create a project you can be proud of – one you’ll be excited to submit to the Teen Art Contest!

Open Art Time

Want to submit an original art piece to the Teen Art Contest but don’t know where to start or what to use? Join one of our Open Art Time events and use professional art supplies provided by the library to create your artwork. Staff will be present, but artists will be encouraged to direct, explore and create on their own. Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, November 21, 5-7 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

National Picture Book Month Picture Book Collage

Give a new purpose to some well-loved picture books. Mix and match picture book art to create something new at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, November 20, 5-6 p.m. Complete your new art by adding your own story.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 21, 6-7 p.m. Welcome to our grocery store! Make a grocery list, help customers, run the cash register and go shopping!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 19, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Nov. 26.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Nov. 27.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Nov. 28.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 29, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, November 29, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 19, 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, November 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

FOR CHILDREN

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 5-6 p.m.

French Club for Children

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 26, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 20, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 27, Dec. 4.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, November 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Dec. 1.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, November 26, 4-5:30 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 29, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market.

Saturdays at Central

An Artful Feast at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Let’s get together to set the table and make a bountiful feast . . . for our eyes! We’ll explore color and texture as we share ideas and paint something delicious.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Crafternoon – Craft Leftovers at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 24, 2-3 p.m. Create crafty items with a variety of supplies we provide.

